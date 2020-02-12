Hamilton reveals new helmet colours ahead of Mercedes F1 launch
Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Lewis Hamilton
Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Lewis Hamilton
Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Lewis Hamilton
Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed a new helmet colour scheme ahead of the Mercedes launch on Friday.
Hamilton tweeted “2020 Purple Dove” with images of the helmet, which now features six stars for all his world titles, hours after he sent out a message to his fans via the official Mercedes-AMG F1 social media account.
“It’s my first day back at work,” he said. “Definitely excited to get back in, it’s been an incredible winter, I’ve had a lot of time with family and friends.
“I’d say one of the best times I’ve had was with my dad. And, secondly, the training has been different this year. So the feeling I have physically and mentally is on another level to last year, so that’s a real positive.”
Read Also:
He also spoke of the challenge of the year ahead, telling his fans: “I know you guys are all gunning for [title] number seven, but I think we just need to take it one step at a time. I have no idea – we have no idea – where we’re going to stand compared to everybody else.
“We’ve just got to try and be more efficient this year in our test programme, particularly as we have less time. Yeah, we still have a lot of work to do.”
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Hamilton reveals new helmet colours ahead of Mercedes F1 launch
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
18:00
12:00
|
|FP2
|
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
22:00
16:00
|
|FP3
|
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
20:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
23:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
|
22:10
16:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets