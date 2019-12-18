Ferrari: Melbourne was a "cold shower" after 0.5s test lead

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
294 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
308 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
315 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
329 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
343 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Melbourne was a "cold shower" after 0.5s test lead

shares
comments
Ferrari: Melbourne was a "cold shower" after 0.5s test lead
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 12:19 PM

Ferrari thought it was half a second clear after the first week of Formula 1 pre-season testing and was confident of fighting Mercedes before a “cold shower” in Australia.

The debut of the SF90 at Barcelona left Ferrari and its drivers buoyant following the first week of testing in Spain, and though Mercedes ended the second week strongly it appeared as though Ferrari still had a performance advantage.

However, Mercedes went on to dominate the season-opening Australian Grand Prix – and win the first eight races, with five consecutive one-two finishes – while Ferrari failed to even score a podium in Melbourne.

Reflecting on Ferrari’s season, team principal Mattia Binotto told journalists including Motorsport.com at a media lunch that its optimism and expectations changed drastically after testing.

“We were certainly quick the first week,” said Binotto. “We were very strong.

“We thought we had a clear performance advantage on all the competitors to say the truth, that more or less in the first week we were half a second faster over other teams.

“On the second week [of testing], Mercedes brought upgrades. If we look at the overall best laptime of the second week, when everybody was trying lower fuel configurations and was starting pushing on the engine mode, we did exactly the same laptime of [Lewis] Hamilton.”

Binotto said Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc reported a lot of grip at the rear of the car and strong stability under braking on the newly-resurfaced Barcelona track.

Those areas became weaknesses for Ferrari, hurting its one-lap performance and tyre management and limiting Vettel’s confidence in particular, but did not become apparent immediately.

“I think we still had a great confidence of our performance [after testing],” Binotto said. “Going to Australia we had a good level of confidence that we could battle for the victory.

“But once there it was a cold shower for the entire team. We realised that our performance was not great enough.

“There were good reasons for not having a great performance, we made a bad choice in terms of cooling and on power unit management, there are few things that were wrong at the time. But overall we were certainly too slow compared to our expectation.”

Read Also:

When Leclerc qualified on pole and almost won the next race in Bahrain, Binotto was hopeful that Australia was just a “nightmare” race.

Yet over subsequent grands prix Ferrari realised how much work it needed to do.

“And since it took us too much time, this is the first weakness of our season,” Binotto said.

However, Binotto praised Ferrari for how it responded to those troubles.

“The team had the right spirit,” he said. “Even if we have not closed completely the gap, especially in cornering, I believe that in the second half of the season we addressed positively the problems we had.

“This shows that the team is capable of developing and moving in the right direction. That's the positive of the season.”

Next article
Will Williams' 2019 soul-searching be enough?

Previous article

Will Williams' 2019 soul-searching be enough?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull says 2020 F1 car two weeks ahead of schedule

2h
2
Supercars

De Silvestro reflects on challenging Supercars stint

3
WEC

McLaren won't build hypercar, wants DPi in WEC

4
IndyCar

McLaughlin secures IndyCar test outing with Penske

5
Dakar

KTM rider Perez injury turned fatal

Latest videos

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

End of Year F1 Tech - Mercedes vs Ferrari 05:25
Formula 1

End of Year F1 Tech - Mercedes vs Ferrari

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Latest news

Ferrari: Melbourne was a "cold shower" after 0.5s test lead
F1

Ferrari: Melbourne was a "cold shower" after 0.5s test lead

Will Williams' 2019 soul-searching be enough?
F1

Will Williams' 2019 soul-searching be enough?

The hidden milestone behind Hamilton’s grand slam finale
F1

The hidden milestone behind Hamilton’s grand slam finale

Red Bull says 2020 F1 car two weeks ahead of schedule
F1

Red Bull says 2020 F1 car two weeks ahead of schedule

Honda wanted to start 2019 F1 season with Spec 2 engine
F1

Honda wanted to start 2019 F1 season with Spec 2 engine

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.