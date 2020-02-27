Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"

shares
comments
Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 9:08 AM

Ferrari is hoping for a swift conclusion to contract talks with Sebastian Vettel to keep the German beyond the end of this year.

While the Italian outfit has been clear that Vettel is its number one choice to line up alongside Charles Leclerc from 2021, it has not yet agreed a deal with him.

Speaking during pre-season testing at Barcelona, team principal Mattia Binotto hoped that the matter could be sorted soon.

"I already mentioned it: Seb is our first option," he said. "I think as I always mentioned, that's a great line-up, probably the best we have in F1, of which I'm very happy and very proud to have as Ferrari.

"We are really starting an early discussion with Seb. We all are aware the contract is finishing, but it will come very soon to close the discussion and see what's in the best interest of both of us.

"I think what's more a matter is the project which we are sharing, even our longer term view, so we will come very soon I am sure to an agreement."

Vettel said he was relaxed about the contractual situation, and insisted that his future situation was not weighing on his mind at all.

Asked how much he was thinking about it, Vettel said: "Obviously right now we are very busy with other stuff and therefore right now I would say zero. Time will tell but I think it doesn't change anything right now.

"I think we know what we what we want to achieve, where we want to go and where we are now. So the answer is still zero."

Vettel also said that he was still as in love with racing as he always was, despite a difficult 2019 campaign.

"I've been around for a while but I still love what I do," he said. "I love driving. I think I got really excited when I got in the car last week."

Next article
Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

Previous article

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
14 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 27 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
FP2
Thu 27 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
FP3
Thu 27 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
QU
Thu 27 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
Race
Thu 27 Feb
Sun 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

38m
3
Supercars

What Holden's demise really means for Supercars

4
Supercars

Winterbottom on the hunt for stolen boat

5
Formula 1

Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing

Latest videos

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Latest news

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"
F1

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking
F1

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

How Red Bull’s new front suspension harks back to Ferrari F2004
F1

How Red Bull’s new front suspension harks back to Ferrari F2004

Test 2, Day 1: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
F1

Test 2, Day 1: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.