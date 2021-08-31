Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium Next / When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1 News

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

By:

Formula 1 teams are set for a $1.2 million cost cap bonus thanks to the late Japanese Grand Prix cancellation which has cut the schedule back to 22 races.

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

The ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic has left F1 in a tricky situation of having to be flexible with its calendar over the second half of the year.

Although events in Singapore and Australia have had to be ditched because travel restrictions have made it impossible for them to go ahead, F1 chiefs were able to find replacements.

A second race in Austria was held in July to take one of the slots, and F1 is set for a November event in either Qatar or Bahrain to take the other.

However, after Japanese authorities decided that its October race in Suzuka could not happen, F1 has accepted that there will not be replacement, which will reduce the number of events to 22.

This change in the race number has triggered a clause in F1's cost cap rules that means team will still get an extra spending allowance in the cost cap for the event going ahead, even though it has been ditched and they won't have to face the expenditure of going.

For this season, F1's budget gap is based around a $145 million limit, although there are certain exclusions such as marketing, driver wages, engine development and travel.

That $145 million figure is set if there are 21 races per season, with Article 2.3 of F1's Technical Regulations stating that for every extra event added teams will be allowed another $1.2 million.

That means for this year's originally scheduled 23-race calendar, the limit will be $147.4 million.

However, thanks to a clause in the rules, teams will be able to stick to that higher figure even though the schedule is being cut back and their outgoings will be reduced.

A clause in the same rule states: "If any Competition in a Full Year Reporting Period is cancelled less than three months prior to the proposed start date of that Competition (or, where applicable, any rescheduled date), such Competition shall be deemed to have taken place in the applicable Full Year Reporting Period."

With the Japanese GP only being cancelled earlier this month, well within the three-month window, it means teams can still run to the higher $147.4 million budget.

While the difference may not impact the majority of teams much, big spending outfits like Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes are operating right at the limit and any saving they can make will be welcome.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B is loaded onto a truck after his crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B is loaded onto a truck after his crash

Photo by: Sutton Images

The difficulties of operating within the budget cap limit had prompted those teams to seek some form of exemption for mounting crash damage – especially when accidents are caused by other drivers.

Red Bull said that Max Verstappen's British GP crash had cost it $1.8 million, while Ferrari's damage bill for the first half of the year was $3 million.

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl has been unmoved by rivals calling for extra leeway because of damage – and he says the financial boost everyone gets now from the Japanese GP cancellation should silence the matter.

"We should not forget, which is why I think some of the comments are quite ridiculous, the mechanism that is in place, especially for this year with the budget cap at the moment, that with every race that gets cancelled up to a certain point of time, the budget cap actually gets lifted because that can cause extra costs," he said.

"In real life, it [a cancelled race] triggers some extra costs but not a lot. So the benefit you get from that, and the increase of the cost cap already by that, is already huge. It is bigger than any of the crashes we have seen so far this year."

Read Also:

shares
comments
How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

Previous article

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

Next article

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa
Load comments

Trending

1
World Superbike

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022

3 h
2
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

3
Supercars

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

4
MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

5
MotoGP

Crutchlow baffled MotoGP chose Silverstone over Donington

Latest news
When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa

30m
Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

1 h
How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium
Formula 1

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

2 h
Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

3 h
F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

14 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call 01:14
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call "on the chin"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos 02:39
Formula 1
19 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium 01:23
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks' 00:54
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks'

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce" Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo Belgian GP
Formula 1

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Trending Today

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022
World Superbike World Superbike

Rinaldi to partner Bautista at Ducati WSBK team in 2022

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in
Supercars Supercars

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

Crutchlow baffled MotoGP chose Silverstone over Donington
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow baffled MotoGP chose Silverstone over Donington

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires
Moto2 Moto2

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Formula 1 last aborted a race at Spa

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.