Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Legacy Motor Club makes crew chief change, effective immediately

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Legacy Motor Club makes crew chief change, effective immediately

Abbi Pulling headlines 11-driver Indy NXT test at Indianapolis

Indy NXT
Indy NXT
Abbi Pulling headlines 11-driver Indy NXT test at Indianapolis

Porsche inching closer to Cadillac in Indianapolis BoP

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Porsche inching closer to Cadillac in Indianapolis BoP

Are stage points too valuable in NASCAR's Chase for the Championship?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Are stage points too valuable in NASCAR's Chase for the Championship?

Fabio Quartararo wades into Francesco Bagnaia's struggles: ‘I’d be furious'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Fabio Quartararo wades into Francesco Bagnaia's struggles: ‘I’d be furious'

Acura unveils special ‘Thank you’ livery for final two IMSA GTP appearances

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Acura unveils special ‘Thank you’ livery for final two IMSA GTP appearances

Mercedes: 2027 development “started a while ago” as F1 2026 domination continues

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes: 2027 development “started a while ago” as F1 2026 domination continues

Nico Rosberg proposes major F1 VSC rule change after Lando Norris Spanish GP setback

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Nico Rosberg proposes major F1 VSC rule change after Lando Norris Spanish GP setback
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Fred Vasseur shuts down claims Ferrari split Spanish GP strategy to separate drivers

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came together on the opening lap of the Italian GP, but the team says it has no reason to take steps to separate them

Owen Bellwood
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur shut down speculation that it split the strategy of its drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the Spanish Grand Prix to try and separate the two on track.

Leclerc and Hamilton’s relationship has been under the spotlight in recent weeks. In Zandvoort, there was friction over team radio as the Briton called on Ferrari to employ team orders to let him overtake the Monegasque. Then in Italy, the pair came together on the opening lap, which hampered Hamilton’s race and saw him fall back through the pack.

Read Also:

Despite the incidents, Ferrari has maintained that there are no issues between its pair and Vasseur has repeatedly rejected claims that there is a crisis brewing at the Scuderia. 

However, questions flared again at last weekend's Spanish GP, where Hamilton qualified fourth and just ahead of Leclerc who lined up in fifth. For the race start, however, the pair took wildly different tyre strategies, with Hamilton starting on the softs while Leclerc lined up with the hard tyres fitted.

Vasseur was probed about this choice to split the strategy between Ferrari's drivers, but shut down any suggestion that it was done to try and keep the pair apart in the grand prix.

“Have a look. [Lando] Norris, [Oscar] Piastri did the same. [George] Russell, [Kimi] Antonelli did the same. [Max] Verstappen, [Liam] Lawson did the same,” he told reporters after the race on Sunday. “I don't think they [McLaren] were scared to have a crash between Norris and Piastri.”

In the race, Hamilton suffered a braking issue early on that meant he could never make the most of his soft tyres – ultimately retiring from the grand prix after just a handful of laps.

Charles Leclerc held out hope for a late safety car in Madrid

Charles Leclerc held out hope for a late safety car in Madrid

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Leclerc, meanwhile, pushed on with his hard tyres in the hope of a late safety car that would give him a cheap stop. This, he said, was the best option for the team after its lacklustre qualifying around the Madring.

"We could have done many different things, but I think the best thing for us today was what we did,” he said. “If I had to do the race again I would do exactly the same thing. Because starting on the soft at the beginning wouldn't have given me the opportunity to do anything special.

“I would have ended up in the same strategy as the guys in front of me and wouldn't have been very helpful, considering there were no overtakes. So, the hard soft was the right strategy and waiting for the safety car at the end was also the right thing to do. But, unfortunately, it never came.”

Additional reporting by Roberto Chinchero and Cihangir Perperik. 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lewis Hamilton denies claims he is pushing Ferrari to replace key staff
Next article Nico Rosberg proposes major F1 VSC rule change after Lando Norris Spanish GP setback

Top Comments
More from
Owen Bellwood

Mercedes: 2027 development “started a while ago” as F1 2026 domination continues

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes: 2027 development “started a while ago” as F1 2026 domination continues

Why McLaren won’t blame F1 race control for lost Spanish GP victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why McLaren won’t blame F1 race control for lost Spanish GP victory

Kimi Antonelli like “AI agent" that's always getting better, according to Toto Wolff

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli like “AI agent" that's always getting better, according to Toto Wolff
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton denies claims he is pushing Ferrari to replace key staff

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton denies claims he is pushing Ferrari to replace key staff

Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Studios signs major new deal with Skydance Sports

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Studios signs major new deal with Skydance Sports

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on

Formula 1
Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on
More from
Ferrari

Why Ferrari won't switch focus to 2027 F1 car yet

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Ferrari won't switch focus to 2027 F1 car yet

Lewis Hamilton “lucky to make it round” after Spanish GP brake failure

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton “lucky to make it round” after Spanish GP brake failure

Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Formula 1
Italian GP
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Latest news

Legacy Motor Club makes crew chief change, effective immediately

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Legacy Motor Club makes crew chief change, effective immediately

Abbi Pulling headlines 11-driver Indy NXT test at Indianapolis

Indy NXT
IndL Indy NXT
Abbi Pulling headlines 11-driver Indy NXT test at Indianapolis

Porsche inching closer to Cadillac in Indianapolis BoP

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis
Porsche inching closer to Cadillac in Indianapolis BoP

Are stage points too valuable in NASCAR's Chase for the Championship?

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Are stage points too valuable in NASCAR's Chase for the Championship?

Feature

Discover prime content

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory
View more