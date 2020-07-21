Formula 1
Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment

shares
comments
Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Jul 21, 2020, 7:55 AM

Romain Grosjean has apologised to Haas for speaking out of turn in suggesting that the future of his Formula 1 team was in doubt.

The Frenchman’s contract runs out at the end of this year and he suggested ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian GP that an "elephant in the room" over his future was that Haas may not continue in F1.

Those remarks annoyed team principal Gunther Steiner, who said it was not right that a driver should comment on such matters.

In the wake of the events, Grosjean has now said sorry for his behaviour, as he ruled out the prospect of the situation becoming another point of drama in F1’s Netflix series Drive to Survive that has followed Haas closely.

“I’m sorry if I said anything wrong,” he said. “I didn’t want to create anything. So, no, there’s no Netflix episodes, there is no problem.

“I said something that I shouldn’t have said, and then... you know I’m sorry for the team. And all good.”

