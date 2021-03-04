Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

The American outfit is the eighth team to complete its car unveil in the build-up to pre-season testing next week in Bahrain, releasing images via social media.

Haas enters the 2021 season off the back of a difficult campaign that saw the team score just three points as it finished ninth in the constructors’ championship.

It will begin the upcoming campaign with an all-new driver line-up following the departures of both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at the end of last season.

Formula 2 champion Mick Schumacher graduates to F1 with Haas, making his grand prix debut 30 years after his father, Michael, began his illustrious career.

Ferrari junior Schumacher will be joined at Haas by Nikita Mazepin, who finished fifth in last year’s F2 standings with two race victories.

Haas has opted against spending its two permitted development tokens on its car for 2021 following the majority carry-over in designs under the revised technical regulations.

The move was taken to ensure the team can focus all of its resources on development for 2022, when there is an overhaul of the technical rulebook.

“It will be quite a challenging season going forward, we know about that,” Steiner told Motorsport.com in a recent interview.

"We've braced ourselves for it. We'll do as much as we can for this year for the mid-term, compromise the short term for the gains on the mid- to long-term. That's our plan at the moment.”

The team has been boosted by strengthened ties with power unit supplier and technical partner Ferrari, which has established a ‘Haas hub’ at its Maranello base and redeployed staff with the American squad.

The unveiling by Haas leaves only Williams and Ferrari as yet to present their 2021 cars ahead of pre-season testing.

Williams will stage its launch using augmented reality on Friday afternoon, before Ferrari reveals its SF21 car next Wednesday.

Collective testing then runs from 12-14 March at the Bahrain International Circuit before the formal start of the 2021 season with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 28 March.

