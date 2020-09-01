Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death

shares
comments
Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death
By:

Lewis Hamilton says he feels “a lot of weight on my heart” from off-track events in 2020, revealing he “broke down” at news of Chadwick Boseman’s death on Saturday.

The death of Boseman, a leading actor and star of black superhero film Black Panther, sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the world on Saturday.

Hamilton dedicated his pole position at Spa to Boseman, and performed the Wakanda Forever salute made famous in the Black Panther film after both qualifying and his race victory.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said the “tragedies” around the world that Hamilton was contending with through 2020 - amid the backdrop of activism against racism and racial injustice - had “driven” the six-time world champion.

Hamilton explained following his victory on Sunday the challenge that he faced to remain focused and charge his energy into performing on-track given the global events of 2020.

“I’ve generally been feeling a lot of weight on my heart [and] spirit,” Hamilton said.

“You know, when you’re watching the news, when you see what’s happening around the world and I feel really quite affected by it.

“I was so incredibly proud when Chadwick was Black Panther, because as a kid, dreaming of super heroes and finally see a superhero of a similar colour to me was really just such a remarkable moment.

“So when I woke up and I got the news from a friend who has said I’m crying writing this message to you about Chad, and then reading the news, I just broke down.

“I remember, just trying to pull it together and make sure I delivered on that day. Of course, you don’t know if you’re going to be able to deliver laps, you don’t know if you’re going to be distracted.

“But when you find your purpose, when you know what you’re going for, what your target is, will can get you quite far.”

Read Also:

Hamilton’s victory at Spa marked his fifth win in the opening seven races of the 2020 season, extending his lead at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship to 47 points over Max Verstappen.

The only point Hamilton looked vulnerable in the lead at Spa came at the race start and following the safety car period, but he was able to fend off teammate Valtteri Bottas on both occasions.

Hamilton did not pick his Belgian Grand Prix victory as his smoothest of the season so far, instead selecting the Spanish Grand Prix earlier in the month.

“I would say the last one probably was. Barcelona, particularly the race, was the smoothest race I think I’ve generally had,” Hamilton said.

“This one was positive but it’s very stressful with the start, as is Barcelona, but the start is not easy. And the restart also.

“I think it was a pretty straightforward weekend, but there are definitely areas we can improve.”

Vettel "focused on F1", not considering alternatives for future

Vettel "focused on F1", not considering alternatives for future
Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

