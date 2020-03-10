Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
23 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
51 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
58 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
71 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
86 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
94 days
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
114 days
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
129 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
142 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
170 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
177 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
191 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
212 days
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
227 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
234 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
248 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
261 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon pinpoints key to Hamilton's "successful life everywhere"

Ocon pinpoints key to Hamilton's "successful life everywhere"
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Mar 10, 2020, 9:35 AM

Esteban Ocon says Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's time management skills are key to him having "such a successful life everywhere".

Ocon worked alongside six-time F1 champion Hamilton during his year as a Mercedes reserve driver in 2019.

Speaking at the launch of his new employer Renault's 2020 campaign, Ocon said he found the experience of working with Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas "very useful" - and revealed Hamilton had aided him in coping with career uncertainty.

"I came out of my environment, with my experience, driving, using stuff, knowing what's best, what's not, and then going to see how they [Hamilton and Bottas] do their things [was] definitely very, very useful for me," Ocon said.

"On the other side also, I had a good chat with Lewis, who gave me good advice - not really the sport side, more the managing side, and the moment where it was a bit crucial, where there were discussions [for 2020] but nothing signed.

"He knew how to give me good words and gave me directions, where to go, and definitely, yeah, among a lot of people he was also a good teacher in all those paths."

Asked what exactly he'd learned from Hamilton, Ocon said: "I won't go into details because that would be giving [away] his secrets, but definitely how he used his time, it's very impressive.

"The way he worked with his engineers and the life the has, you know, all around he has a very busy life, but when he does something it's 100 percent. Forget the rest.

"He does his things, very precisely. But once he's done it, boom, doesn't lose time, does something else. And this is something in Formula 1 it's quite easy to not do well.

"Because you need to refocus on the things - so you could've gone to the Fan Zone, whatever, and then you come back to your engineering debrief, you only have 10 minutes to speak with your engineers, but you took three [minutes] to refocus.

"And he straight away managed to switch very clearly from that. And I think this is why he has such a successful life everywhere."

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis
Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon
Teams Mercedes
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Australian GP

Australian GP

9 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Ocon pinpoints key to Hamilton's "successful life everywhere"
F1

Ocon pinpoints key to Hamilton's "successful life everywhere"

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis
F1

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts
F1

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn't just chase profit - Brawn
F1

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn't just chase profit - Brawn

Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"
F1

Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"

