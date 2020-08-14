Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

shares
comments
"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 3:40 PM

Lewis Hamilton says the "killer" temperatures through practice for the Spanish Grand Prix proved tough on his tyres amid fears of a repeat of Mercedes' Silverstone blistering issues.

Hamilton topped the second Formula 1 practice session at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona on Friday ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes enjoyed a buffer of eight tenths of a second to the rest of the field.

But the team remains concerned about its tyre management after hot track conditions led to extreme blistering at last weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, where it suffered its first defeat of the season to Red Bull.

The track temperature neared 50ºC through second practice on Friday afternoon, making for tough conditions in the cockpit for Hamilton.

"It's definitely quite tough out there," Hamilton said.

"It's the hottest that it's been. I don't think I've been to Spain when it's this hot. We're there in February and March normally, or early May.

"It's beautiful weather, but it's a killer in the car, and it's tough on tyres as well.

"But it's been an OK day. It's been a good day. Particularly the second session was better for me, and the long runs, we look very close with the Red Bull, so I think it's going to be a really close race."

Read Also:

Hamilton said the high temperatures would hide some oft the steps made in the development of the Mercedes W11 car since its last running at the track during pre-season testing.

"I think the temperature definitely will mask a lot of those things," Hamilton said.

"The tyres are not happy in these conditions, so you're just sliding around with overheating tyres."

Pirelli has brought a harder set of tyres to Spain than those used at Silverstone last weekend, but teams are still anticipating a difficult race of tyre management due to the heat.

While Hamilton did not encounter any blistering on his tyres through Friday's running, he noted how the issue also failed to emerge in practice at Silverstone last week.

"I didn't see any blistering, but we didn't see blistering last Friday either," Hamilton said.

"I really can't say too much. It felt OK. We're just about to do a debrief, so I'll find out where we stand in that respect.

"The long run didn't look too bad. I don't know how much further we could go as opposed to how much further Red Bull compared to us. That will define whether or not it's one or two stop this weekend."

Related video

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

Previous article

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

Next article

Chassis change hasn't solved Sainz's cooling issues

Chassis change hasn't solved Sainz's cooling issues
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
2h

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Latest news

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3m

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice

Chassis change hasn't solved Sainz's cooling issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
30m

Chassis change hasn't solved Sainz's cooling issues

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

3h
2
WEC

WEC shelves winter calendar format for 2021

3
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2

3h
4
FIA F2

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win

5
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice
Formula 1

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice

Chassis change hasn't solved Sainz's cooling issues
Formula 1

Chassis change hasn't solved Sainz's cooling issues

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.