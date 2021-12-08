Tickets Subscribe
F1: Hamilton had no warning Verstappen was asked to swap places
Formula 1 News

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner

By:

Lewis Hamilton can be "very wily" in his approach to racing, reckons Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner.

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner

On the back of an ill-tempered battle between Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia last weekend, there has been an increased scrutiny on the different approaches between the two drivers.

For while Verstappen has been widely singled out as being more aggressive and willing to push the boundaries in wheel-to-wheel combat, Hamilton has openly talked about wanting to be the ‘purest’ of drivers.

But Horner thinks the situation is not as clear cut as that. Instead he suggests that the way Hamilton at one point pushed Verstappen wide at the final corner during their battle in Jeddah shows he too can be just as willing to take things to the limit.

Asked to counter suggestions that Verstappen is widely perceived as being the only one ready to risk contact in his approach to racing, Horner said: “I would ask you to look at Lewis' entrance into the final corner. He pushed Max off the same way.

“Any driver that's come through karting or raced in any category, you know that that is hard racing. That's how these kids have raced throughout their careers.

“Lewis is very wily with the way he does it sometimes. Just look at the last corner when he ran Max out wide there, and there was another corner as well, where he's opened the steering wheel - I think it was into Turn 1 too.

“These are two guys that are fighting over such fine margins, and pushing it to the boundary. And if you don't want them to have the ability to run wide, then put a gravel trap over there.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The fight between Hamilton and Verstappen stepped over the line at times in Jeddah, with the pair colliding at one point and penalties being handed out.

Amid such an intense rivalry, there is a high probability that tensions could escalate ever further in the Abu Dhabi finale since the title is on the line.

Horner is not too concerned about that situation, though, and say the focus will simply be on finishing ahead.

“I think it's winner takes all isn't it?,” he said. “Whoever finishes ahead is the world champion, so let's see. We've got one shot at it.

“We've got to try and beat Lewis one more time this year. The performance is with them [Mercedes] at the moment, they've won three races on the bounce. They're going to be very, very competitive in Abu Dhabi.

“With the new layout, we expected them here to have a big advantage on us [in Saudi] and we've fought hard. We've attacked the grand prix and I think that Max was outstanding all weekend.”

Latest news

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner

F1: Hamilton had no warning Verstappen was asked to swap places
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1: Hamilton had no warning Verstappen was asked to swap places

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 lead battle was like “rental karting”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 lead battle was like “rental karting”

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
10 h
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
