Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Race report

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win

shares
comments
Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win
Jul 19, 2020, 2:49 PM

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton crushed the opposition in the Hungarian Grand Prix to take his eighth victory at the Hungaroring.

The Mercedes driver dominated the race from pole position and was never under threat, finishing well clear of second-placed Max Verstappen, who secured the runner-up spot despite crashing on his way to the grid before the race.

Hamilton was leading Verstappen by over 25 seconds but decided to make a late pitstop to secure the fastest lap point.

With his win, Hamilton becomes the second driver to triumph in the same grand prix eight times alongside Michael Schumacher, who also took eight victories in the French GP.

Valtteri Bottas completed the podium in third after a terrible start saw him drop down the order from second on the grid, but the Finn lost the championship lead to Hamilton.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll finished fourth ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon and Sebastian Vettel in the best of the Ferraris, as teammate Charles Leclerc failed to score.

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 8.702
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 9.452
4 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 57.579
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 1'18.316
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren
14 France Esteban Ocon
Renault
15 France Romain Grosjean
Haas
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams
France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
View full results
Next article
Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

Previous article

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

Next article

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

Trending Today

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
29m

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery
MotoGP / MotoGP
59m

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Marquez crashes hard
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Marquez crashes hard

Verstappen crashes before Hungarian GP start
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Verstappen crashes before Hungarian GP start

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win
Formula 1 / Formula 1
12m

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win

Rossi explains "main issue" behind gap to Vinales
MotoGP / MotoGP

Rossi explains "main issue" behind gap to Vinales

Crutchlow ruled out of Jerez MotoGP after warm-up crash
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow ruled out of Jerez MotoGP after warm-up crash

Ricciardo “frustrated” after FIA reviews Stroll decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo “frustrated” after FIA reviews Stroll decision

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1m

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win
Formula 1 / Formula 1
12m

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
29m

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

Verstappen crashes before Hungarian GP start
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Verstappen crashes before Hungarian GP start

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Sub-event Race

Trending

1
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Marquez crashes hard

2h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

29m
3
MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

59m
4
Formula 1

The Hungarian GP as it happened

2h
5
Moto2

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory

3h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary
Formula 1

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

Verstappen crashes before Hungarian GP start
Formula 1

Verstappen crashes before Hungarian GP start

The Hungarian GP as it happened
Formula 1

The Hungarian GP as it happened

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.