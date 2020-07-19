Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton crushed the opposition in the Hungarian Grand Prix to take his eighth victory at the Hungaroring.
The Mercedes driver dominated the race from pole position and was never under threat, finishing well clear of second-placed Max Verstappen, who secured the runner-up spot despite crashing on his way to the grid before the race.
Hamilton was leading Verstappen by over 25 seconds but decided to make a late pitstop to secure the fastest lap point.
With his win, Hamilton becomes the second driver to triumph in the same grand prix eight times alongside Michael Schumacher, who also took eight victories in the French GP.
Valtteri Bottas completed the podium in third after a terrible start saw him drop down the order from second on the grid, but the Finn lost the championship lead to Hamilton.
Racing Point's Lance Stroll finished fourth ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon and Sebastian Vettel in the best of the Ferraris, as teammate Charles Leclerc failed to score.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Gap
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8.702
|3
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|9.452
|4
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|57.579
|5
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|1'18.316
|6
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|7
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|8
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|9
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|10
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|11
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|12
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|13
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|14
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|15
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|16
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|17
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|18
| George Russell
|Williams
|19
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|View full results
Previous article
Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary
Next article
2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Trending Today
Latest news
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Hungarian GP
|Sub-event
|Race