Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win

The Mercedes driver dominated the race from pole position and was never under threat, finishing well clear of second-placed Max Verstappen, who secured the runner-up spot despite crashing on his way to the grid before the race.

Hamilton was leading Verstappen by over 25 seconds but decided to make a late pitstop to secure the fastest lap point.

With his win, Hamilton becomes the second driver to triumph in the same grand prix eight times alongside Michael Schumacher, who also took eight victories in the French GP.

Valtteri Bottas completed the podium in third after a terrible start saw him drop down the order from second on the grid, but the Finn lost the championship lead to Hamilton.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll finished fourth ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon and Sebastian Vettel in the best of the Ferraris, as teammate Charles Leclerc failed to score.