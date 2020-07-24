Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

shares
comments
Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 2:00 PM

Imola’s return to the Formula 1 calendar in October will be as a two-day race weekend, although the exact timetable has yet to be finalised.

As expected, F1 chiefs announced on Friday that it has abandoned plans to race in the Americas this year, and instead extra events have been scheduled for the Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola.

The Nurburgring will host the Eifel Grand Prix on October 11, with the Portuguese Grand Prix running on October 25 as a back-to-back with the Emilia Romagna GP on November 1.

With there being a 2,400km distance between the Portimao circuit in the Algarve, and Imola in Italy, F1 has decided to give teams an extra day’s leeway for travel and will run the latter event over just Saturday and Sunday.

It is not clear yet what format will be taken for practice and qualifying, with discussions set to continue with the FIA.

F1 is also set to allow a limited number of fans for the Portuguese Grand Prix. While the venue will not be filled to capacity, it is hoping that it can allow tens of thousands of spectators in.

The addition of the Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola means that F1 now has 13 confirmed races for 2020, with the season set to finish in December with a double header in Bahrain followed by a finale in Abu Dhabi.

Those races alone will be enough to fulfil the 15-race minimum requirement that F1 needs to fulfil its television contracts.

However, there remains a chance that an additional event in Asia can be slotted in for November - either in Vietnam or in Malaysia.

Read Also:

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 13 rounds only)

Date Venue
July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2 Silverstone, Britain
August 9 Silverstone, Britain
August 16 Barcelona, Spain
August 30 Spa, Belgium
September 6 Monza, Italy
September 13 Mugello, Italy
September 27 Sochi, Russia
October 11 Nurburgring, Germany
October 25 Portimao, Portugal
November 1 Imola, Italy

 

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

Previous article

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
40m

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race

Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary
3h

Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice

Gallery: The most iconic sponsor liveries in motorsport
General General / Top List

Gallery: The most iconic sponsor liveries in motorsport

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news
1h

World Rallycross Esports Series attracts over 1.24 million live views

Latest news

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
30m

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary
2h

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

2
MotoGP

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

40m
3
MotoGP

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year

4
MotoGP

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race

5
MotoGP

Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Latest news

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Formula 1

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious
Formula 1

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix
Formula 1

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
Formula 1

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.