Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

Silverstone will host two closed F1 races – starting with next weekend’s British GP – in the second double-header at the same track of the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season, after the Austrian and Styrian GPs at the Red Bull Ring. The track and the local police force issued initial warnings to F1 fans in the UK last month, and have been moved to do so again in the run up to the two Silverstone races, while Hamilton answered questions on the topic at last weekend’s Hungarian GP.

The Mercedes driver will be racing on home soil alongside fellow British racers George Russell and Lando Norris – the first F1 drivers to compete in their national events without home fans present. When asked about the police warnings by Motorsport.com, Hamilton said: “It's not my job to come up with rules and tell people what to do. “What I see on TV is people out trying to live their lives during this difficult time, but this thing continues to spread. “So, I always just try to encourage people to keep their distance and remain at home. “And us holding an event, which we're really trying to remain [focused] and always keep our distances from everyone whilst we're doing our job – I can understand people will want to go and watch from a distance, just to get the sound of the car or to get a sneak peek of the car. “But if that means that you're in a crowd of other people, that's definitely not a good thing, and I wouldn't advise that."

