Kimi Antonelli reveals custom-built F1 simulator rig
Kimi Antonelli has revealed a bespoke home simulator rig designed to replicate his Mercedes F1 car
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images
Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli has revealed the details of his new, highly customised home simulator rig.
The current championship leader had the new simulator installed ahead of his win at the Canadian Grand Prix, the fourth of his five consecutive victories so far this season.
The bespoke rig, built by UK-based manufacturer Cool Performance, saw the 19-year-old become the 10th F1 driver to commission a simulator from the company. Other drivers to own a Cool Performance simulator rig include Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon and 2025 champion Lando Norris.
Developed over three months and featuring more than 150 hours of coachbuilding, the system was configured using the Italian driver's direct feedback to exactly replicate his real-world Mercedes F1 machinery.
"The Formula Pro lets me set everything up exactly how I need to, which is essential when I'm using the simulator for training between races," Antonelli said.
The steering feedback is delivered via a CP-S Leo Bodnar direct-drive wheelbase, which produces up to 26Nm of torque. It is calibrated to simulate the physical load the upper body sustains through high-speed corners at demanding circuits. All of this is fed through a genuine Mercedes steering wheel.
The rig also features a custom hydraulic pedal box and a hand-stitched leather and fibreglass race seat, which matches the position of his W17. The drivetrain was developed alongside specialists Quaife Engineering.
The Formula Pro is also available to the public, with a retail price starting from £30,600.
This comes amid a strong start to Antonelli's second season in F1. He became the youngest driver to lead the championship after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grand Prix, before continuing his winning streak in Miami, Canada and Monaco.
Ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Antonelli has a 41-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in second.
Photos from Austrian GP - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
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