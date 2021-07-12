Italy prevailed in a tense penalty shootout after the game had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

British driver Norris shared pictures of himself attending the match on his personal Instagram account and posted the message “Proud of our team” on his story.

Upon exiting the stadium, which had earlier been infiltrated by ticketless England fans, the 21-year-old was mugged and left “shaken” by the experience according to a statement released by his team on Monday evening.

The statement said: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

“Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken.

“The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.”

The statement added that no further comment would be made “as this is now a police matter.”

Norris is the only F1 driver in 2021 to have scored points in all nine grands prix so far, and claimed his third podium finish of the year last time out with third place in the Austrian Grand Prix.

His best finish at Silverstone, which hosts this weekend’s British GP, is a fifth place in the first of last year’s two grands prix.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton shares support for England players

Reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has posted a message of solidarity to the three England footballers who were subjected to racist abuse on social media after the final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the shootout, prompting a torrent of hate messages that have received widespread condemnation.

Writing on his Instagram account, Hamilton said that he was “worried” as the players stepped up to take their spot kicks and criticised the “disgusting” messages they received, which he said “shows how much work that still needs to be done”.

“I hope that this opens a conversation about acceptance,” he wrote.

“We must work towards a society that doesn’t require Black players to prove their value or place in society only through victory.

“Ultimately everyone on the England team should be so proud of their achievement and how they represented us.”