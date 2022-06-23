Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Vettel had freedom to keep Canada F1 "climate crime" helmet for race Next / How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock
Formula 1 News

Madrid expresses interest in hosting future F1 race

The city of Madrid has expressed its interest in hosting a Formula 1 race in the future, believing it could “offer a great sporting and entertainment spectacle.”

Luke Smith
By:
Madrid expresses interest in hosting future F1 race

F1 currently stages the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona, and has a contract in place with the promoters until 2026.

But Madrid has now thrown its hat into the ring as a potential future host city for a grand prix after writing to F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali to express its interest in hosting a race.

Enrique Lopez, a cabinet minister for the Community of Madrid, sent a letter to Domenicali earlier this week expressing the Spanish capital’s commitment to a grand prix project.

“It is my pleasure to write to you on behalf of the government of the Community of Madrid to express our interest in the development of a Formula 1 grand prix in Madrid,” Lopez wrote.

“I believe that holding in Madrid a motor racing event, which is one of the most exciting sporting phenomena of our time, would be a success for all the professionals, institutions and companies involved in the development of Formula 1.

“Of course, it would also be a satisfaction for the whole region and its citizens. That is why the Government of the Community of Madrid has the greatest interest in making it possible.

"In short, I would like to confirm our commitment to you and to this project, as well as our willingness to sign the appropriate agreements to promote the race and offer a great sporting and entertainment spectacle.

“We are ready to work with you and your team to bring Formula 1 to Madrid.”

Carlos Sainz and Audi held a demonstration event on the streets of Madrid in 2021

Carlos Sainz and Audi held a demonstration event on the streets of Madrid in 2021

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The expression of interest by Madrid comes after F1 warned the promoters of the Spanish Grand Prix to fix its “unacceptable” traffic and organisational issues after a number of problems emerged at the Barcelona race back in May.

More than 300,000 fans made it to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the race weekend, yet the track was ill-prepared to deal with such huge volumes of people.

Madrid has hosted the Spanish round of the F1 World Championship on nine previous occasions, at the Jarama track north of the city, but the last was in 1981 and the circuit currently does not meet F1 safety standards.

F1 is currently enjoying a boom in interest from possible new markets and cities. Next year’s calendar is set to add events in South Africa, Qatar and Las Vegas, reaching the limit of 24 races permitted under the Concorde Agreement.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel had freedom to keep Canada F1 "climate crime" helmet for race
Previous article

Vettel had freedom to keep Canada F1 "climate crime" helmet for race
Next article

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Why AlphaTauri confirmed a driver already “100% confirmed” for F1 2023
Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri confirmed a driver already “100% confirmed” for F1 2023

Gasly formally confirmed at AlphaTauri F1 for 2023 season
Formula 1

Gasly formally confirmed at AlphaTauri F1 for 2023 season

Latest news

Szafnauer: Netflix cameras in meetings may boost F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Szafnauer: Netflix cameras in meetings may boost F1

When 'rocket fuel' shot to an F1 title
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

When 'rocket fuel' shot to an F1 title

Liberty: Nice GP talk not designed to pressure Monaco over F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Liberty: Nice GP talk not designed to pressure Monaco over F1 race

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
3 h
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
19 h
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.