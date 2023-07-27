Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title Next / Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

McLaren busts Belgian GP myth and warns F1 struggles may return

In-form McLaren could regress in the Belgian Grand Prix because the fast Spa-Francorchamps Formula 1 circuit has arguably been mischaracterised and may expose the team’s lingering low-speed weaknesses.

Matt Kew
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The first and second stages of a three-step upgrade to change “pretty much every single aerodynamic part on the car” appears to have turned around McLaren’s poor start to the season.

Since the first updates arrived in Austria, Lando Norris has qualified inside the top four for the three GPs and finished runner-up to Max Verstappen at Silverstone and last weekend at the Hungaroring.

But team boss Andrea Stella has warned that McLaren may not continue its run of form at the Belgian venue for the sprint race weekend, since its characterisation as a high-speed track overlooks how time is gained during a lap.

He points to three decisive low-speed corners as being the key to a strong performance at Spa. However, McLaren’s recent development has mainly given a boost in medium- to high-speed turns.

Stella said: “Even if Spa is normally mentioned as one of the high-speed tracks, in reality, the highest-speed corner, which is corner 10 [Pouhon] is flat in qualifying.

“There's a lot of lap time in corner one [La Source] which is [50mph], in corner eight [Les Combes] which is [60mph] and in the last chicane, which is [55mph].

“So, I don't want to repeat myself, but I go with some care because in these three corners, at the moment, we see that we lose time. So, I think that's where we are.

“It will be also a sprint event. So, in addition to the outright performance, it will be important how rapidly you adapt your car to the demand of the track.

“Spa is also a very demanding track in terms of understanding, for instance, your ride heights, because with Eau Rouge, you can't run too low, because otherwise you would have problems under the car.

“So how rapidly you can set up your car can make a difference for the entire week's performance.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

The final part of its major development package was scheduled for Budapest but then eventually delayed owing to extended design and production timelines. It could debut this weekend at Spa.

While McLaren is confident that its upgrades have generated more load and in turn improved tyre management, Norris reckons the MCL60 is still not suited to his driving style at low speeds.

He said: “The car still doesn't handle anywhere like what I would want from a car. If you said, ‘what do you need from a perfect car?’, I feel like it's really far away from what I want.

“It's a combination of targeting slow-speed corners and load, and at the same time handling.

“If we can improve both of these together, that's already pretty much the biggest step we need and we'll probably take away any weaknesses we have and then we'll just be strong.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title

Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title

Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

Formula 1

McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

Grove responds to Reynolds speculation

Grove responds to Reynolds speculation

SUPC Supercars

Grove responds to Reynolds speculation Grove responds to Reynolds speculation

Belgian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Belgian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Belgian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Belgian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Pat Fry lands top technical role at Williams F1 team

Pat Fry lands top technical role at Williams F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Pat Fry lands top technical role at Williams F1 team Pat Fry lands top technical role at Williams F1 team

F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe