Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would Next / Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

By:

McLaren says action must be taken over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend if rival Formula 1 teams continue to run flexi-wings.

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

With new tougher tests on bendy wings being introduced only after this weekend's race in Baku, some outfits are unhappy about the advantages those continuing to run flexible aero parts may still have.

Although the FIA is upping its checks in Baku with the addition of new locator stickers, and has suggested in an updated technical directive that it may react if teams push the boundaries too much, McLaren says that something must be done immediately if outfits keep running the trick designs.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said: "From our point of view, if we see deflections again like we have seen in Barcelona, there needs to be action here this weekend. How this action will look like in the paddock, I don't know yet."

Read Also:

Seidl has welcomed updated guidance from the FIA regarding the governing body's stance on rear wing flexibility, but is clear his team remains unhappy that the new tougher pull-back tests are not already in place.

"We're happy with all the actions FIA has put in place with the technical directive, even with the update of the technical directive," he said.

"The only thing we are still not happy with, and that's the point of the discussion, is why do you let teams that benefited already for several races, with a car that has not been in the regulations, to keep using these devices."

And while it is impossible for wings to be totally rigid, so some flexing needs to be allowed, Seidl says that when it comes to judging what is and is not allowed, then the FIA should look at intent of designs.

"It is not just the deflection that you see, but in the end what is important is for the FIA to look into how does this deflection get created," he explained.

"If this deflection gets created by a design that is clearly done for passing the test which is in the regulations, then is creating excessive deflection, on purpose, that's obviously not within 3.8 [of the rules that bans moveable aerodynamic devices]."

If teams do run with flexible wings, and the FIA does not take action, then the door remains open for rivals to lodge a protest. Mercedes has already suggested it may take such action.

Seidl drew short of confirming whether or not McLaren would go down that route, but said it was something that would be judged later in the weekend.

"I don't want to go into discussion of a protest at the moment," he said when asked about the timing of any complaint.

"In general, it doesn't make sense to do anything before the event, because you can change a rear wing on Saturday morning. There's no point to do anything on a Friday night."

shares
comments
Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would

Previous article

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would

Next article

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

22h
3
WEC

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”

2h
4
MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

19h
5
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out

Latest news
F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

12m
Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

30m
McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku
Formula 1

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

1h
Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would
Formula 1

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would

1h
Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen 00:40
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
2h

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants 00:51
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Formula 1: Bottas delayed en route to Baku 00:32
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Bottas delayed en route to Baku

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

McLaren More from
McLaren
Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
18h
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport
WRC WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”
WEC WEC

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

Latest news

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.