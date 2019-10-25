Formula 1
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Practice report

Mexican GP: Vettel tops FP2 from Verstappen

shares
comments
Mexican GP: Vettel tops FP2 from Verstappen
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 8:36 PM

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel headed the second free practice session for Formula 1's Mexican Grand prix, outpacing Max Verstappen by 0.115s.

Vettel hit the front early on while running medium-compound Pirellis, setting a best time of 1m17.960s to head teammate Charles Leclerc by 0.223s.

This ensured Ferrari had the top two positions locked out when the session was red-flagged after 15 minutes when Alex Albon crashed his Red Bull.

Albon spun when he turned in for the rapid Turn 7 left-hander that begins the esses sequence and struck the wall with the right-rear corner.

The right-front then took an impact as the car pivoted after the impact, with the session being stopped for 18 minutes to allow the Red Bull to be cleared.

The Ferrari drivers didn't head out immediately after the restart, allowing Verstappen and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton to take second and third places – both using mediums.

But Leclerc and Vettel were the first frontrunners to head out on soft Pirellis for qualifying simulation runs.

Leclerc strung together a 1m17.072s lap to take top spot, only for Vettel to eclipse him by 0.465s moments later having been faster in all three sectors of the Mexico City circuit.

This meant Leclerc's second place was vulnerable and Verstappen later posted a 1m16.722s to secure second place and split the Ferraris.

Leclerc had a high-speed spin in the esses late in the session while running on mediums, but was able to rejoin.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who had a spin exiting the right-hander leading into the stadium section earlier in the session that was the result of a lockup on entry, was fourth fastest.

He lapped 0.614s off the pace and was 0.349s quicker than Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who was fifth.

Daniil Kvyat was the leading midfield runner for Toro Rosso, leaping ahead of teammate Pierre Gasly after being among the final drivers to post a quick lap.

Gasly was rapid on the medium rubber, posting a time of 1m18.003 that at one stage had him as high as third, but slipped to seventh after failing to improve on fresh rubber.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz survived a trip across the grass at Turn 1 to set the eighth-fastest time, almost two tenths faster than Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 in the second McLaren, 1.742s off the pace and just 0.013s quicker than the lead Racing Point of Lance Stroll.

Sergio Perez was just 0.004s slower than his teammate in 12th place, shading the second Renault of Daniel Ricciardo.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen was among the first to go out on fresh softs and at one stage broke into the top 10, only to be shuffled back to 14th and 2.074s off the pace.

He was separated from 16th-placed teammate Antonio Giovinazzi by the lead Haas of Romain Grosjean.

Kevin Magnussen, who had an off-track moment at Turn 1 late in the session, was 17th fastest in the second Haas, 0.662s quicker than the lead Williams of George Russell.

Robert Kubica was just over two tenths slower than his teammate, but his time was easily quick enough to secure 19th place thanks to Albon's early lap time on mediums putting him last.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 35 01'16.607
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 37 01'16.722 00.115
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 34 01'17.072 00.465
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 39 01'17.221 00.614
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 35 01'17.570 00.963
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso 40 01'17.747 01.140
7 France Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso 39 01'18.003 01.396
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 38 01'18.079 01.472
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Renault 23 01'18.261 01.654
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 36 01'18.349 01.742
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 38 01'18.362 01.755
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 34 01'18.366 01.759
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 34 01'18.380 01.773
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 37 01'18.681 02.074
15 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 37 01'18.766 02.159
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 46 01'18.889 02.282
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 37 01'19.306 02.699
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 36 01'19.968 03.361
19 Poland Robert Kubica
Williams 37 01'20.180 03.573
20 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 5 01'21.665 05.058
View full results
 

 

 

