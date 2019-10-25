Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Top F1 teams wanted 2021 rules overhaul delayed

shares
comments
Top F1 teams wanted 2021 rules overhaul delayed
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll
Oct 25, 2019, 7:40 PM

Leading Formula 1 teams wanted the championship's major rules overhaul delayed to 2022 to refine "underdeveloped" and "not very mature" ideas, while still committing to a cost cap for 2021.

F1's stakeholders met in Paris last week to continue negotiations over sweeping rule changes planned for 2021, with the meeting the last time for teams to lobby for amendments amid concerns the regulations are not ready to be published at the end of October.

One of the ideas tabled was to hold off on implementing new technical and sporting rules until 2022 but bring in the $175m budget cap for 2021 as planned.

The idea behind this would be to stop bigger teams spending money next season to prepare for 2021 and have an immediate advantage over smaller outfits when the new rules are meant to close the field up.

It would also allow more discussion over areas of the rules that several parties are unhappy about.

However, it is believed to have been dismissed by F1's rulemakers, with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner saying "we've missed a bit of an opportunity".

"With hindsight we would have been better bringing the cap in first for 2021 and taking more time to develop these regulations and bring them in for 2022," said Horner in response to a question from Motorsport.com about the implications of teams spending more money ahead of the budget cap.

"It's impossible to bring that cap forward into 2020. You'll never achieve agreement on it.

"The budget cap is ultimately a sensible thing for F1 but the interim period of 2020 with the current regulations we have as teams build up for 2021, with unrestricted spend, makes it a very expensive year.

"An opportunity has perhaps been lost to have had that process more controlled under the cap, and delay these regulations and evolve them."

Read Also:

Horner said that there's some "great stuff" among the 2021 proposals but added: "The car and the concept looks very underdeveloped at the moment.

"Another 12 months taken to develop that concept and bring in something that works, perhaps addresses some other issues like weight, would have been perhaps a more beneficial approach."

Horner's views were supported by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who agreed that having the cost cap in 2020 to restrict spending ahead of the new rules was not viable.

"But as Christian said, I think they [the new rules] are not very mature," said Wolff.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt delaying the 2021 rules was possible, Wolff said: "I don't think the regulations are going to be stopped. It's been made very clear that this is moving forward.

"There will be tweaks and changes in detail and interpretations. But broadly, it's moving forward."

Smaller F1 teams appear split on whether delaying the rules would be a good solution.

Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer said it would be a "sensible thing to do" but considered the chance of that happening to be "small".

However, McLaren and Williams are opposed to any further delays.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said: "We like what is on the table now, what's coming in on the technical side, sporting side and financial side.

"We're just waiting now for the 31st of October, to see the publication of these regulations, and see what we have to work to for 2021 onwards."

Next article
Racing Point wanted to run Renault-style brake bias system

Previous article

Racing Point wanted to run Renault-style brake bias system

Next article

Mexican GP: Vettel tops FP2 from Verstappen

Mexican GP: Vettel tops FP2 from Verstappen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

2h
4
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

5
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.