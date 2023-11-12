Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Red Bull admits F1 engine countdown is “nerve-wracking” and “exciting”

Red Bull says it is “nerve-wracking” and “exciting” to think that it is just two years away from the huge challenge of racing with its own engine in Formula 1. 

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Red Bull Powertrains HQ

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has been the dominant squad in the current rules era, having taken drivers’ and constructors’ championship doubles in both 2022 and 2023. 

However, it is embarking on something totally new for the next regulations set as it has committed to designing and manufacturing its own power unit. 

It has invested heavily to get its new Red Bull Powertrains division up and running, and has been on a big recruitment drive to ensure it has the personnel it needs to be competitive. 

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is well aware of the scale of the challenge that his outfit has taken on for the first time in its history, but says it is not something it is afraid of. 

Asked, however, if there was an element of trepidation about what laid ahead, especially with the team enjoying unprecedented success with Honda right now, Horner said: “Yeah, but that's life, isn't it? Nothing lasts forever. You just got to keep evolving.” 

Red Bull Racing RB19, engine

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB19, engine

Red Bull elected to go down the route of producing its own engine following Honda’s initial intention to quit F1 – something that the Japanese manufacturer has now gone back on. 

And while the powertrains project has required a huge expenditure, Horner says one of the key attractions of producing its own engine is that it is not reliant on the performance of anyone else to achieve success. 

“At the moment we don't want this season to stop,” he said. “But 2026, it's the next chapter for us, and it's taking control of the one bit of variable that we've had.  

“I don't think people perhaps comprehend the scale of the challenge that we've taken on for 2026. But the way the team is attacking it is exactly the same way that we have with the chassis.  

“We've got two years which seems like a long way away, but we've pretty much got 100 weeks now to when we're rolling down the pitlane with a Red Bull-designed and manufactured engine in the back of the car. So that's nerve wracking and exciting all at once.  

“But we're on a good trajectory. We have got some great people involved, and we have got a great culture. We're looking forward, and I'm looking forward, to it.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article How F1 will use Las Vegas Sphere as U2 pause residency
Next article How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

FIA appoints F1 Commissioner to help lead improvements

FIA appoints F1 Commissioner to help lead improvements

Formula 1

FIA appoints F1 Commissioner to help lead improvements FIA appoints F1 Commissioner to help lead improvements

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future

Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future

Formula 1

Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future

Red Bull does not agree with Hamilton’s F1 assessment

Red Bull does not agree with Hamilton’s F1 assessment

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull does not agree with Hamilton’s F1 assessment Red Bull does not agree with Hamilton’s F1 assessment

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Latest news

Bolukbasi wants to add second programme to Super Formula in 2024

Bolukbasi wants to add second programme to Super Formula in 2024

SF Super Formula

Bolukbasi wants to add second programme to Super Formula in 2024 Bolukbasi wants to add second programme to Super Formula in 2024

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers

How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

The inescapable conclusion from F1's slowing Red Bull debate in 2023

The inescapable conclusion from F1's slowing Red Bull debate in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The inescapable conclusion from F1's slowing Red Bull debate in 2023 The inescapable conclusion from F1's slowing Red Bull debate in 2023

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe