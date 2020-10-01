Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

shares
comments
Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
By:

Red Bull Racing’s spending fell slightly in 2019 compared to the previous year, but the Formula 1 team still faces a difficult task in scaling back to meet the FIA budget cap that will be imposed in 2021.

Newly released accounts reveal that the Milton Keynes team spent £237.3m last year, a fall of some £2.3m compared to the 2018 figure of £239.6m. The modest drop followed rises of £33.7m in 2017 and £12.9m in 2018.

The numbers reflect the fact last year the team switched from being a paying Renault Sport customer to becoming the works team of Honda, with the change in the commercial terms of its power unit deal in effect cancelling out the inevitable trend in rising expenditure in other areas.

Nevertheless, like rivals Mercedes and Ferrari, RBR will have to undergo significant restructuring in the coming months as it prepares for the move to the new FIA financial regulations and the budget cap in 2021.

At the current exchange rate, the budget cap of $145m equates to around £113m, less than half RBR’s current spend, although there are many exclusions.

RBR’s overall income remained stable in 2019, rising only slightly from £245.1m to £245.4m, with the team retaining third place in the world championship in 2018 and thus earning a similar amount from the F1 organisation. It declared a modest profit of £618K, down from £923K in 2018.

Assessing the team’s figures is made more complicated by RBR’s relationship with its immediate parent company Red Bull Technology (RBT), which employs the staff associated with the design and manufacturing of the car.

However, team boss Christian Horner has always insisted that the RBR numbers reflect the true cost of running the actual F1 team, with RBT treated as a supplier.

RBT also deals with AlphaTauri and does business outside F1, notably with Aston Martin on the Valkyrie project.

Read Also:

RBT’s overall figures, which include those for RBR as outlined above, show that income rose from £314.0m in 2018 to £337.6m in 2019, while costs rose from £265.9m to £278.3m. RBT’s profit fell from £10.1m in 2018 to £8.0m in 2019.

The financial contribution paid by RBT’s Austrian parent Red Bull GmbH, which represents the top-up of outside sponsorship and F1 income, was reduced from £68.7m in 2018 to £63.0m last year.

The RBT staff numbers show a continuing steady rise, with the last four years indicating a progression of 758, 793, 809 and 866 up to 2019, again reflecting the challenge that the organisation faces in meeting the new budget cap. RBR itself officially employs only 59 people.

In his notes to the accounts, signed before the budget cap was lowered after the COVID-19 crisis hit, Horner stressed the need to keep a lid on spending.

“The directors consider race performance, championship performance and a controlled cost base to be principal key performance indicators to assess progress towards strategic goals,” he wrote.

“Costs remain under control and the team is mindful of adaptions necessary for new financial regulations coming into force for 2021.”

Related video

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model

Previous article

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model

Next article

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion
Moto2 Moto2 / Special feature

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

Texas to host IndyCar double-header in May 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Texas to host IndyCar double-header in May 2021

Latest news

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model

Schumacher, Ilott and Shwartzman enjoy Ferrari F1 tests
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher, Ilott and Shwartzman enjoy Ferrari F1 tests

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

2
Formula 1

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

50m
3
Super GT

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"

2h
4
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

5
Supercars

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

Latest news

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model
Formula 1

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model

Schumacher, Ilott and Shwartzman enjoy Ferrari F1 tests
Formula 1

Schumacher, Ilott and Shwartzman enjoy Ferrari F1 tests

Ferrari planning further SF1000 car updates at Nurburgring
Formula 1

Ferrari planning further SF1000 car updates at Nurburgring

Latest videos

How McLaren's Updates Are Just The Beginning - F1's Russian GP Tech 06:37
Formula 1

How McLaren's Updates Are Just The Beginning - F1's Russian GP Tech

Qualifying Drama, Practice Starts & More | 2020 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief 08:52
Formula 1

Qualifying Drama, Practice Starts & More | 2020 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP best photos 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.