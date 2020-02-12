Tech insight: What's behind new Red Bull nose

In particular, there appears to have been a lot of work in the nose area to try to better optimise airflow in this area of the car.

Red Bull has tried various solutions here over the years, but for 2020 it has taken things on a step further than before – even though it is hard to understand their design fully from just the one picture available.

Looking closely at the tip of the nose, the lower vented nose tip now has a duck bill atop it, which is also accompanied by another vent placed in the upper ramp section. The flow from here will be fed rearwards to other aerodynamic surfaces and devices, such as the S-duct, which like last season now has a narrower outlet on the bridge of the nose.

This area is flanked by two horns, similar to the ones used last season that not only empower the performance of the S-duct but also the rest of the car.

Further helping on this front are two fins situated above and behind the cockpit that appear to be diverting air around the back of the engine cover.

Looking between the nose tip and front wing pylons, a snow plough device is also mounted which feeds airflow to the underside of the nose. Here, there is a newly formed caped section that flanks the nose. The cape is much more like the variation first used by Mercedes in 2017, rather than the ones seen elsewhere on the grid since.

Red Bull is testing the car for the first time at a filming day at Silverstone on Wednesday.

