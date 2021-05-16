Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar Next / McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

By:

Twelve-time Formula 1 race winner Carlos Reutemann has left intensive care and been shifted to a general ward care in Rosario, Argentina, according to the latest reports in his home country.

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

Reutemann was transferred from the Santa Fe Hospital to Rosario's Sanatorio Parque earlier this month after repeated episodes of internal bleeding due to a digestive haemorrhage.

The 79-year-old was reported stable on Monday but then suffered another haemorrhage the following day, after which it was decided to perform an enteroscopy.

An improvement in Reutemann’s condition was reported on Wednesday, with a medical bulletin saying the politician and former F1 racer is "lucid" and has not shown any further digestive bleeding after Tuesday's procedure. 

There was more positive news on Sunday when it was noted that the Argentinean senator's condition has improved, and he has been moved out of ICU.

“This morning the national senator and former governor Carlos Reutemann, who has been hospitalized in Rosario since Saturday, May 8, after being in intensive care for several days, he was transferred to the general ward,” Argentine newspaper La Capital reported on its website.

Reutemann’s daughter Mariana also posted a photo of her father sitting on a hospital bed and reading a newspaper.

Read Also:

Reutemann contested 146 races between 1972 and 1982, during which he scored 12 victories, six pole positions and 46 podiums.

He was handed his debut at the 1972 Argentinian Grand Prix by then-Brabham chief Bernie Ecclestone alongside two-time world champion Graham Hill, and he went on to race for teams including Ferrari, Williams and Lotus.

In 1981, Reutemann came within one point of the world title having led for much of the season, losing out in the end to Brazilian Nelson Piquet. He also finished third in the championship on three occasions - in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

After his retirement from driving, having also made two World Rally Championship starts, Reutemann turned his attention to politics and has served in Argentina's senate since 2003.

He also served two terms as governor of his local state of Santa Fe and was even offered to run for the Argentinian presidency in 2003 but rejected the candidacy.

Tickets
shares
comments
Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

Previous article

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

Next article

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP Tickets
Drivers Carlos Reutemann
Author Luis Ramírez

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

39min
2
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Latest news
McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

39m
Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves
Formula 1

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

1h
Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar
Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

1h
How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks
Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

6h
Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level
Formula 1

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level

9h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt form 00:47
Formula 1
May 15, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt form

IndyCar: Baku would welcome hosting future sprint races 00:33
Formula 1
May 15, 2021

IndyCar: Baku would welcome hosting future sprint races

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off 05:34
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

What Is RAKE? | Formula 1 05:02
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

What Is RAKE? | Formula 1

F1: Wolff - Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor 00:38
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

F1: Wolff - Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor

Luis Ramírez More from
Luis Ramírez
Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions Rally Mexico
WRC

Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions

Mexican president to cut grand prix funding to pay for railway Mexican GP
Formula 1

Mexican president to cut grand prix funding to pay for railway

All 21 F1 Drivers of the Day in 2018 – as voted by the fans
Formula 1

All 21 F1 Drivers of the Day in 2018 – as voted by the fans

More from
Carlos Reutemann
Reutemann in stable condition after latest medical procedure
Formula 1

Reutemann in stable condition after latest medical procedure

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion
Formula 1

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion

Gallery: All Williams F1 cars since 1978
Formula 1

Gallery: All Williams F1 cars since 1978

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Latest news

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves
Formula 1 Formula 1

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.