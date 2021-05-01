Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

By:

A shocked Daniel Ricciardo said he had no proper explanation for finding himself in the "grim" situation of being knocked out in Q1 for Formula 1's Portuguese Grand Prix.

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

The Australian had had an encouraging first day of practice in Portugal, but could not pull a lap together in Q1 on Saturday to get himself through to the second part of qualifying.

It means he will line up 16th on the grid, which is his worst start since the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix.

Reflecting on what went wrong, Ricciardo said there was no obvious answer as to why he was lacking pace compared to teammate Lando Norris.

"Yeah, big, big disappointment," said Ricciardo. "I'm still in a little bit of shock actually just how the session went. To be out in Q1, it's really like your worst nightmare as a driver."

Read Also:

Ricciardo said that being slowed by traffic did not help his cause, but that did not offer the full explanation as to why he wasn't on the pace.

"The medium at the beginning of the run was okay, but we just didn't really get a clean lap. And then the soft, it was just messy, messy.

"Already into Turn 1, I didn't feel I was helped with some traffic. And then the end of the lap I was just trying to hang on to the rear of the car, I just didn't really get going from really the start of the lap.

"Then I was trying to probably play catch up at the end, which just meant a lot of mistakes. Yeah, not a good one."

He added: "But why we struggled or why it was difficult to put a lap together it's not so clear at the moment. I think there's a few things for sure and there's some tenths left on the table.

"But it was tricky. So yeah, 16th is grim. It's not a result I feel good about at all."

Ricciardo has worked hard since Imola in trying to tweak his driving style to better suit what his McLaren car needs, but says after feeling that had helped on Friday, it was 'dark' that things had been so bad on Saturday.

"I'm still trying to get out of, let's say, a little bit of an old style," he explained. "So I'm still quite conscious about how I approach every corner

"I felt like yesterday I'd made a good step towards that, and I certainly felt comfortable yesterday or more comfortable than a couple weeks ago. So that's why to be standing here now it's pretty dark."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime

Previous article

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

51min
2
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime

38min
4
Formula 1

Imola 20: Roland Ratzenberger

Latest news
Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit
Formula 1

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

14m
Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime
Formula 1

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime

38m
Hamilton "only had one good lap" in "messy" Portimao qualifying
Formula 1

Hamilton "only had one good lap" in "messy" Portimao qualifying

50m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

51m
Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s

1h
Latest videos
F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot? 03:51
Formula 1
4h

F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot?

Verstappen: 00:36
Formula 1
4h

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

The Craziest Formula 1 Overtaking Records Of All Time 05:27
Formula 1
20h

The Craziest Formula 1 Overtaking Records Of All Time

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap! 03:26
Formula 1
22h

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap!

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute 00:44
Formula 1
Apr 30, 2021

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty

Red Bull "very brave" to develop own F1 engine - Brown Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Red Bull "very brave" to develop own F1 engine - Brown

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime
Formula 1

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo didn't underestimate difficulty of McLaren switch
Formula 1

Ricciardo didn't underestimate difficulty of McLaren switch

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022
Formula 1

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime
Formula 1

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
9h
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime

Imola 20: Roland Ratzenberger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Imola 20: Roland Ratzenberger

Latest news

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime

Hamilton "only had one good lap" in "messy" Portimao qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "only had one good lap" in "messy" Portimao qualifying

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.