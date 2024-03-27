Ricciardo: I won’t be distracted by “negative stuff” in F1 paddock

Red Bull chose to retain Ricciardo at the Faenza outfit for 2024 rather than opt for Liam Lawson, who showed well when he deputised for the injured Australian at five grands prix last season.

However, in the early races of this year, Ricciardo has been overshadowed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has twice made Q3 and finished eighth in Melbourne last weekend.

Ricciardo in contrast has struggled to get up to speed, and started his home race in 18th after losing his quick lap to a track-limits offence. He has finished the first three events in 13th, 16th and 12th places.

Some media reports have suggested that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has given Ricciardo two more races to prove himself or risk losing his seat to Lawson, although the Austrian has denied the speculation.

Ricciardo insists that he is not paying attention to such talk. “I came into this weekend, really, honestly, deep down believing like we were going to have a very, very good weekend,” he said in Australia.

“In terms of the noise, people tell me like in the media, they're like, 'Oh, so and so said' - it's the first I've heard.

“It's obviously no disrespect to you guys, but I know that I'm on this little kind of process or journey at the moment. And I just need to focus on myself. And I think if I let any of the noise in, it's going to kind of distract me from the path I'm on. I haven't let any of that negative stuff creep in.”

Drivers Parade Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo admitted that he had anticipated a better start to 2024, especially having had time to gain some momentum in the latter part of last year.

“I didn't expect to start the season like this,” he said. “Budapest last year, I drove the car a day before, and then I outqualify Yuki and have a really strong race – and with no knowledge.

“And then having a full pre-season and all that, and all the races last year, I honestly thought that this year we would start a lot stronger.

“So there is that which I don’t understand, not only me, but a few people are wondering why. I think the important thing is that I stay on course. It's not that my head is filled with nonsense or anything. I honestly feel good.

“And just unfortunately, the results haven't made me feel awesome. But deep down behind the wheel, I do feel good and excited and just want to keep racing. And I'm sure I'll find a bit more in myself, and I still believe maybe we'll find a little something on the car.”

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo suggested that there were positives to be drawn from the Melbourne race, despite finishing four places behind his team-mate.

“I think there were certainly some moments where it does look more encouraging,” he said. “Even then I still have some comments I think for the team, even when we are going fast, I think there's still some things that I feel like I'm missing. But yeah, certainly a little bit more encouraging, and just we'll keep chipping away.

“What I obviously want to reiterate to the team as well is that it's not a sort of confidence thing. It's not like, 'What the hell is this car going to do when I brake or when I turn?'

“It's not that. It's simply just I feel like a lot of the time I'm not able to carry the speed, maybe, and I see Yuki is able to. So see what I can do better. And I'm asking plenty of questions to the team as well. So it's a two-part process.”

Ricciardo is hoping that that future updates will help him to feel more comfortable in the VCARB 01.

“As I said I'm asking the team a lot of questions. And I think we will have some bits and pieces kind of come on to the car in the next kind of one, two races.

“I expect it to be a pretty quick turnaround. And before you know it, we'll be doing great again. And I know I kind of said that jokingly, but I do! I do believe it. So yeah, we'll hopefully turn it around.”