Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Spanish GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Spanish Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Aston Martin AMR23 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin has a new front wing design for the Spanish Grand Prix with the upper flaps redesigned to be more in line with some of the other designs we see up and down the grid. This has resulted in the deeper arched profile being abandoned for more of a constant chord variant across the flap’s span.
Red Bull Racing RB19 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A top-down overview of the Red Bull RB19’s front wing, sans the upper flap elements which have yet to be attached.
Ferrari SF-23, front
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
This shot of the Ferrari SF-23 during the build-up shows us both the internal ducting for the front brakes which serves to cool the various components and the brake drum enclosure on the left-hand side of the car.
Ferrari SF-23 rear brake
At the rear of the car and with the brake drum removed we can see the fairing which encloses the brake disc and caliper to help manage heat transfer and restrict the passage of airflow through the assembly.
Red Bull Racing RB19 floor
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close up of the RB19’s sidepod and engine cover bodywork, with the team opting for just a single opening in the upper cooling panel as the car is set up for the weekend.
Mercedes W14 rear
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A high-downforce rear wing configuration is available for Mercedes this weekend, with the team reverting to a more conventional endplate cutout in the upper rear corner, rather than the infill panel it has oftentimes run this season.
Mercedes W14 floor
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close up of the opening made in the sidepod bodywork on the Mercedes W14 in order that the tyre sensor can collect data.
McLaren MCL60 diffuser
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A kiel probe array is mounted in the diffuser of the McLaren MCL60 in preparation for Friday’s Free Practice sessions, so that the team can collect more data.
Red Bull Racing RB19 diffuser
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close up of the Red Bull RB19’s diffuser which you’ll note has an inverse pitch to the roof near to the trailing edge. The upper beam wing element also traverses the width of the rear wing assembly, rather than being fixed to the sides of the crash structure, as is the case with many of its rivals' solutions.
McLaren MCL60 diffuser
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close up of the rear corner of the McLaren MCL60 indicates the team has revised the design of the lower section of the endplate, with the upwash swage line seen on the Alpine, Aston Martin, Williams and AlphaTauri now also finding a home on the car.
Ferrari SF-23 rear wing detail
Ferrari have a revised rear wing layout for the Spanish Grand Prix as the team looks to cater for the demands of the circuit.
Red Bull Racing RB19 rear wing detail
Red Bull has its RB19 readied with a high downforce rear wing for Free Practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Red Bull Racing RB19 engine
A look at the saddle cooler arrangement on the Red Bull RB19, with the cooler mounted above the power unit
Haas VF-23 front wing detail
A close up of the Haas VF-23’s front wing which now features the enlarged slot gap separators previously seen on the Mercedes and Ferrari.
Aston Martin AMR23 rear wing detail
Aston Martin with a rear wing choice similar to the one seen in Monaco, which features an offset endplate tip section.
Aston Martin AMR23 rear brake
The internal enclosure arrangement on the AMR23 has numerous fins, all of which are angled differently to alter the airflow’s direction as it passes between them and the outer brake drum.
Aston Martin AMR23's Mercedes engine
As a comparison with the shot of the Red RB19’s saddle cooler arrangement, here we have the AMR23’s layout.
Aston Martin AMR23 body work
The sidepod bodywork for the AMR23, which shows the waterslide housed within the downwash ramp section and how the gulley narrows around the engine cover bodywork.
Alfa Romeo C43 front brake
The Alfa Romeo C43’s front wing features a deeper upper flap in the section ahead of the rear wheel, while a Gurney flap has also been added to the trailing edge for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Alfa Romeo C43 rear detail
Here we can see the high downforce rear wing and beam wing selection that Alfa Romeo has made for the Spanish Grand Prix, while we also get a great view of the outboard suspension elements as they meet with the upright.
McLaren MCL60 front wing detail
McLaren’s front wing also features a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the MCL60’s upper flap, as the team looks to balance the anticipated downforce level at the rear of the car.
Mercedes F1 W14 rear wing detail
Mercedes’ higher downforce rear wing configuration is in use for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the team likely tuning downforce levels with the upper rear cutout section of the wing being interchangeable, while the size of the Gurney on the upper flaps trailing edge might also be altered. We can also see the DRS mechanism in this shot, owing to the cover not being in place.
Williams FW45 technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Top-down overview of the Williams FW45’s front wing, with this version having a Gurney flap installed on the upper flaps leading edge whilst others do not. The team will clearly do back-to-back running with the different options during Free Practice to ascertain which option offers the better balance.
The car of George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 in the pit lane
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes has installed a louvred cooling panel on the sidepod’s upper surface with more openings than the one used in Monaco.
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, looks at Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes also appears to be testing the larger rear bodywork and cooling exit once more in Spain, having tested but not raced the arrangement in Monaco. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz checks it out.
The AMG Mercedes team conduct pit stop practise on the Mercedes F1 W14 of George Russell
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A look at the new suspension arrangement introduced by Mercedes last time out in Monaco and which features a raised position for the lead arm of the upper wishbone.
Description: Detail of the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Top-down overview of the high downforce rear wing on the RB19, the design of which sports a tapered upper flap, with the leading edge receding in the central section, while a central V-groove is also employed on the trailing edge.
The car of George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 in the pit lane
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A better view of the enlarged rear cooling outlet on the Mercedes W14.
Mercedes W14 detail
Photo by: Uncredited
A close up of the scrolled edge wing section on the Mercedes W14’s floor, which now also features three flow diverters.
