F1 details standard fuel-flow meter requirements for 2021

The move to a standard fuel-flow meter was incorporated in the first set of 2021 technical regulations, which were published in October.

In addition to being part of the push to reduce costs with standard parts, the meter will make it much easier for the FIA to police fuel-flow issues.

The new tender document gives a full explanation of the technical requirements for suppliers.

It sets a deadline for submissions of March 13th – the Friday of the Australian GP weekend – with the decision to be announced in mid-April.

The initial contract is for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, but the FIA reserves the right "for reasons related to the regulatory stability of the FIA Formula One World Championship" to extend until 2024 or 2025, and any bidder has to agree to that possibility.

The tender is follow-up to Article 5.11.3 of the 2021 regulations, which states: "All cars must be fitted with a single fuel flow meter, wholly within the fuel tank, which has been manufactured by the single supplier appointed by the FIA World Motor Sport Council to a specification determined by the FIA.

"This sensor may only be used as specified by the FIA Technical Department. Furthermore, all fuel delivered to the power unit must pass through this homologated sensor, and must all be delivered to the combustion chambers by the fuel injectors described by Article 5.11.2".

In introducing the tender, the FIA adds: "The FIA issued a Technical Directive (TD/042-19) in 2019 to improve policing regarding fuel flow measurement and has mandated a second fuel flow meter for the 2020 season.

"There are now two sensors fitted at the same time on the car and this will likely remain in place for 2021 and beyond, although this could be reviewed by the FIA at its sole discretion."

As with all tenders, the potential supplier has to state the intended price of his product.

The FIA notes that "it shall not exceed £5000 with a warranty of 100 hours running time. The service cost for any 100 extra hours of running time shall not exceed £500. The lifetime of the fuel flow meter shall, in any circumstances, not be less than 400 hours".

Once a decision has been made teams have to indicate how many examples they expect to require for 2021 by May 1, and the first two units per team have to be delivered by the chosen supplier by July 1.

The FIA has already set a limit on how many fuel meters teams can use over a full season of race weekends in 2020 – testing and dyno running is not included – and it expects those numbers to remain in place for 2021.

The document states: "Limits have been set for the 2020 season of the championship: (a) eight for the first sensor; (b) four for the second sensor. Those limits will likely remain for the 2021 season of the championship and may be reviewed by the FIA at its sole discretion".

The maximum weight of the meter has been set at 400g.