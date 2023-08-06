Subscribe
Previous / Horner praises Red Bull F1's 'Jason Statham' for dealing with Verstappen
Formula 1 News

Stella defends F1 rules: Low-drag tracks are now a problem

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has explained how the new ground-effects Formula 1 regulations can unintentionally work to reduce overtaking opportunities at low-drag circuits such as Monza.

Matt Kew
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

To help reduce the dirty air produced and allow cars to follow one another more closely, the design rulebook was reset for 2022 to move to ground-effects and away from complex top surfaces.

Aerodynamic development for this year has reduced the effectiveness of the shake-up, with reports it is again harder to chase through corners, but the consensus is that the rethink has been a success.

However, with the FIA reducing the length of DRS zones in the early races, combined with the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, the races have drawn criticism for a lack of excitement.

But Stella says this does not show the limitations of the ground-effects switch, but instead reflects straight-line limitations that are most prevalent at low-drag tracks like Jeddah, Spa and Monza.

The Italian engineer explained: “I wouldn't talk about limitations of the regulations.

“I think what we have observed already last year with this new generation of cars is it's definitely easier to follow in the corners [with the estimated 30% reduction in dirty air].

“So, some tracks where it was very difficult to overtake, like Hungary for instance, they are now tracks in which you can follow.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Then in the [corner] complex where you have the corners and then once you can go out of the last corner, you are actually close to the car ahead and then you can attack thanks to the DRS.

“So, I would say this aspect of racing has been helped very much by the new generation of cars.”
Stella reckoned with ground-effect cars now cutting a cleaner whole in the air, the effectiveness of the slipstream has been markedly reduced to make overtaking in a straight-line more difficult.

He continued: “When it comes instead to configurations like [Spa] or Monza where you need to have a lot of towing effect to overtake, I think with this generation of cars you have less, let me call it, suction from the car ahead.

“So, in this kind of circuit, it has actually become slightly more difficult possibly.

“So, if you want, this is the two faces of the same medal. But I would welcome the fact that we now can follow cars more easily than it was possible with the previous generation of cars.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Horner praises Red Bull F1's 'Jason Statham' for dealing with Verstappen
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

Formula 1

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship

Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Latest news

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

August starts with great news!

August starts with great news!

Misc General
News

August starts with great news! August starts with great news!

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

MGP MotoGP
British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff "Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe