Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Results

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?

shares
comments
2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?
By:
Jul 10, 2020, 2:42 PM

Max Verstappen was fastest in Free Practice 2 for the Styrian Grand Prix, round two of the Formula 1 World Championship, and will start from pole position on Sunday if FP3 and qualifying is rained-out tomorrow.

Following a delayed start, and a red flag for Daniel Ricciardo crashing his Renault without setting a laptime, Red Bull's Verstappen topped the timesheet with a lap of 1m03.660s, 0.043s faster than Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and two tenths ahead of Sergio Perez (Racing Point).

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?

Heavy rain and storms are predicted for Saturday in Spielberg. This could cause either the postponement or cancellation of both Saturday's Free Practice 3 and qualifying sessions.

What happens if rain cancels qualifying?

If qualifying is postponed due to the weather, qualifying will take place on Sunday morning. If the weather is still not suitable on Sunday morning, drivers' fastest times in Free Practice 2 will be used to set the grid. This would see Verstappen starting from pole, from Bottas and Perez. 

F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying FP2 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
27 1'03.660
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
36 1'03.703 0.043
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
43 1'03.877 0.217
4 Canada Lance Stroll
43 1'04.241 0.581
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
45 1'04.333 0.673
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
27 1'04.348 0.688
7 Thailand Alex Albon
29 1'04.437 0.777
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
31 1'04.541 0.881
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
35 1'04.706 1.046
10 France Esteban Ocon
32 1'04.746 1.086
11 France Pierre Gasly
37 1'04.757 1.097
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
34 1'05.050 1.390
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
23 1'05.152 1.492
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
36 1'05.365 1.705
15 United Kingdom George Russell
34 1'05.588 1.928
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
40 1'05.613 1.953
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
49 1'05.655 1.995
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
36 1'05.790 2.130
19 France Romain Grosjean
38 1'06.096 2.436
20 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
2
View full results

F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying FP1 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
32 1'04.867
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
31 1'04.963 0.096
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
31 1'05.089 0.222
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
29 1'05.120 0.253
5 Canada Lance Stroll
36 1'05.396 0.529
6 Thailand Alex Albon
28 1'05.483 0.616
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
40 1'05.602 0.735
8 France Pierre Gasly
27 1'05.698 0.831
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
31 1'05.769 0.902
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
25 1'05.770 0.903
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
28 1'05.815 0.948
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
28 1'05.837 0.970
13 France Esteban Ocon
35 1'05.874 1.007
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
25 1'05.908 1.041
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
23 1'06.441 1.574
16 France Romain Grosjean
31 1'06.446 1.579
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
35 1'06.768 1.901
18 Poland Robert Kubica
31 1'06.797 1.930
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
6 1'09.598 4.731
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
3
View full results
