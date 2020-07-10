Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams in talks with "high quality" potential investors

shares
comments
Williams in talks with "high quality" potential investors
By:
Jul 10, 2020, 2:58 PM

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams says that the Grove outfit is still talking to "high quality" potential investors and buyers into the Formula 1 squad.

Williams formally announced at the end of May that it is actively looking for new investors, and would even consider an outright sale of F1's third oldest team.

F1 boss Ross Brawn said last month that "serious people" were looking at the team, and that he was optimistic about the chances of a deal being concluded.

Nicholas Latifi's father Michael, who earlier this year agreed to provide the team with a loan to help get it through its cash crisis, is understood to be among those who are considering a stake.

Williams says that the process of assessing the various options is ongoing.

"We're happy with the process and how it is going so far," she said. "We have received a number of very interesting potential investors, and we're talking to those at the moment. They are high quality, which we're delighted about.

"And we continue to go through that process at the moment. As we said at the start of it we anticipated that it will last anywhere from three to four months, and we're still on that timeline at the moment."

Read Also:

Williams also insisted that an outright sale still hasn't been ruled out yet.

"The parameters haven't changed. As everybody knows, Williams is a listed company, we have to operate as per the takeover code and panel, and the guidelines that the dictate, that's why the strategic review process is as it is.

"We're looking either for investment into the team, the divestment of a minority or a majority shareholding, or a full sale.

"We're still thinking along any of those lines. The options are available to us, and it will be the board's decision as to the best option that is put on the table."

Related video

Next article
2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?

Previous article

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?

Next article

Norris had to limit F1 practice running due to back pain

Norris had to limit F1 practice running due to back pain

Trending Today

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

Eastern Creek: Orrcon Racing preview
Supercars / Supercars

Eastern Creek: Orrcon Racing preview

F1 preparing for possible qualifying wash-out
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 preparing for possible qualifying wash-out

Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident

Judd Greedy: Australian Superbike racer fatality
Other bike / Other bike

Judd Greedy: Australian Superbike racer fatality

Latest news

Revealed: How Red Bull added flavour to its F1 rear wing
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2m

Revealed: How Red Bull added flavour to its F1 rear wing

Verstappen has "much better feelings" than previous Friday
Formula 1 / Formula 1
9m

Verstappen has "much better feelings" than previous Friday

Norris had to limit F1 practice running due to back pain
Formula 1 / Formula 1
10m

Norris had to limit F1 practice running due to back pain

Williams in talks with "high quality" potential investors
Formula 1 / Formula 1
37m

Williams in talks with "high quality" potential investors

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

2h
2
Supercars

Eastern Creek: Orrcon Racing preview

3
Formula 1

F1 preparing for possible qualifying wash-out

4
Formula 1

Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident

2h
5
Other bike

Judd Greedy: Australian Superbike racer fatality

Latest videos

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

Latest news

Revealed: How Red Bull added flavour to its F1 rear wing
Formula 1

Revealed: How Red Bull added flavour to its F1 rear wing

Verstappen has "much better feelings" than previous Friday
Formula 1

Verstappen has "much better feelings" than previous Friday

Norris had to limit F1 practice running due to back pain
Formula 1

Norris had to limit F1 practice running due to back pain

Williams in talks with "high quality" potential investors
Formula 1

Williams in talks with "high quality" potential investors

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.