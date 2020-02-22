Tech analysis: Red Bull goes own way with new suspension idea

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
278 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech analysis: Red Bull goes own way with new suspension idea

shares
comments
Tech analysis: Red Bull goes own way with new suspension idea
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Feb 22, 2020, 2:34 PM

While most attention has been focused on the Mercedes DAS system, the German car manufacturer is not the only team to be trying something different during Formula 1 testing this week.

Its rival Red Bull has interestingly made a big change to its front suspension in a bid to try to close the deficit it has had to Mercedes in slow corners.

As Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said when asked by Motorsport.com: "The Mercedes were good in that low-speed performance last year and that's one area that we needed to improve.

"I think that we have made steps – and of course, this is just the start of a process, and the car will evolve from this point onwards."

While there are plenty of new ideas that are obvious on the Red Bull, hidden technical gems but, the bold change to its suspension layout is much more hidden.

Last year's challenger, the RB15, featured a multi-link upper wishbone solution that many assumed had been cast aside when the RB16 was unveiled without it.

Red Bull Racing RB 16 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB 16 front suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

But a closer look at the RB16 in Barcelona has uncovered the fact that Red Bull has instead switched its concept around – using the multi-link of the lower wishbone instead (#1), with the rear leg mounted down lower (#2) than the front leg (#3) .

Furthermore, the front leg of the lower wishbone has a novelty of its own too. Not only is it mounted extremely high on the chassis, affording Red Bull the opportunity to slim the bottom of the bulkhead, it's also just a single element that passes from one side of the car to the other, through the bulkhead.

The designers have also paid attention to the forward leg of the upper wishbone, which now features the cricket bat styling on the fairing.

It's a feature that we've seen employed at the rear of the cars in the past and is a geometrical anomaly that's used for aerodynamic purposes. The benefit of the layout comes both in terms of weight-saving, but also in helping force airflow down towards the floor and bargeboards to improve the flow around the sidepods.

Slider
List

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail
1/4

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The RB16's bulkhead also differs from last season, not only terms of the suspensions packaging but also its shape, in order that the 'S' duct can benefit from the resultant overhaul

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail
2/4

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The RB16 with the vanity panel in place shows where the internal pipework for the ‘S’ duct would connect.

Red Bull RB15 front suspension layout

Red Bull RB15 front suspension layout
3/4

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison here’s the bulkhead, inboard suspension layout and vanity panel on last year’s challenger, the RB15

Red Bull RB15 front suspension bracket

Red Bull RB15 front suspension bracket
4/4

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull have also continued to employ the pushrod-on-upright solution that they introduced last season, which undoubtedly adds another layer of complexity to their set-up work and further compounds the drivers learning curve in terms of the chassis’ behaviour.

Front-to-back changes

Red Bull has also revamped its rear suspension design for 2020, opting for a much higher upright extension (#3), whilst also raising the lower wishbone (#1) to the centreline of the wheel too.

This puts the lower wishbone inline with the driveshaft fairing (#2) behind in order that they can work together to improve airflow in the region. The main gains of this will come from a clearer pathway for the airflow over the floor into the coke bottle region.

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team has also looked to maximise the performance of the winglets on the brake duct assembly, totally revamping their design, with a new clearer path available to the lower winglet stack.

Next article
Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment

Previous article

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
19 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
09:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
13:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
11:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
14:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
13:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

2
Supercars

Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix

3
MotoGP

Suspended Iannone unlikely to race in MotoGP opener

4
IMSA

Braun joins Era Motorsport for IMSA enduros

5
Formula E

Full Marrakesh Formula E test entry finalised

56m

Latest videos

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Latest news

Tech analysis: Red Bull goes own way with new suspension idea
F1

Tech analysis: Red Bull goes own way with new suspension idea

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment
F1

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations
F1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020
F1

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020

The failure that shows Ferrari is on the back foot
F1

The failure that shows Ferrari is on the back foot

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.