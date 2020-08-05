Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Todt: F1 return has set “global example” for other sports

shares
comments
Todt: F1 return has set “global example” for other sports
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 8:10 AM

FIA president Jean Todt believes that Formula 1 has set a “global example” with its return to racing following the outbreak of COVID-19.

F1 was forced to call off the opening 10 races of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but managed to get its season underway with the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

A 13-race calendar is now in place, with more races set to be added after a number of countermeasures and protocols were implemented to allow events to be staged safely.

Speaking to select media including Motorsport.com at the British Grand Prix, Todt said he was “very proud” of how F1 had made its return, believing it has set an example to other sports and racing series in staging international events.

“The easy decision was to wait until things get better, and we don’t know when it will get better,” Todt said.

“Formula 1 was the first international series to start again with very strict protocols. It has been a global example of [the] motivation and engagement to restart racing.

“I read [comments] that you do that for money. For me, it’s wrong. You do that because life has to go back as much as possible to normal, taking into consideration that the virus is there.

“It has been the life before, which we all know. Nobody was predicting that we could live this kind of situation. Now we have to learn to live with this virus.”

Todt said F1 had been “very creative” to rebuild the calendar after the pandemic forced more than half of the planned races to be cancelled this year, resulting in new replacement events at circuits such as Mugello, Imola and the Nurburgring.

The flexibility with the calendar “required a lot of energy” and “a lot of creativity”, according to Todt, who paid tribute to the team working behind the scenes to get the season going.

“To have all the people behind [you], because legally it’s a big endorsement to decide we are going to host racing in this kind of situation,” Todt said.

“Clearly, it has been a lot, and here, you have the medical commission of the FIA working with the administration of the FIA, together with the promoter representative, with the national promoter representative, with the government, with the teams.

“It’s a combination of effort, put together to be able to host a championship.”

Read Also:

F1 has reported three positive COVID-19 cases amid its thorough screening programme across the opening four races, one of which came following a test for Racing Point driver Sergio Perez.

Perez was forced to miss the British Grand Prix while he quarantined, but defended a trip to Mexico following the previous race in Hungary, saying he had remained within the FIA’s guidelines.

Todt said he would not look to criticise Perez for his actions, but acknowledged drivers must be conscious of the risks they take.

“If you do something, you take a risk,” Todt said.

“We have been applying a code of conduct for everybody, including media, including people working in the administration, in order to minimise the risk.

“It will be [in place] as long as it is needed, [with] very sharp control, and those people who may decide to take a risk, maybe they could avoid to take.

“They may be prepared to have the consequences of the risk in case of a positive test.

“My only strong message I would do, be respectful of the code of conduct, because it can have consequences for you and for people around you. We have to be careful.”

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
1h

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Supercars approves Ford and Nissan composite panels
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars approves Ford and Nissan composite panels

Bathurst 1000 camping tickets put on hold
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 camping tickets put on hold

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team
Super GT Super GT / Interview
2h

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy

Indy 500 to run without fans
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Indy 500 to run without fans

Latest news

Todt: F1 return has set “global example” for other sports
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
41m

Todt: F1 return has set “global example” for other sports

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
1h

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw tests staff and drivers for COVID-19

3
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two

4
Supercars

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

1h
5
Supercars

Reynolds engineer unlikely to leave Melbourne

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Latest news

Todt: F1 return has set “global example” for other sports
Formula 1

Todt: F1 return has set “global example” for other sports

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race
Formula 1

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing
Formula 1

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing

What is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix? F1’s second Silverstone race explained
Formula 1

What is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix? F1’s second Silverstone race explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.