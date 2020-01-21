Pay TV not just about money, says Formula 1

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
295 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
309 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pay TV not just about money, says Formula 1

shares
comments
Pay TV not just about money, says Formula 1
By:
Jan 21, 2020, 12:25 PM

The Formula 1 organisation says that the quality of its pay TV audience is as important as the overall numbers, as it released its 2019 viewing figures.

F1 enjoyed an increase in its cumulative TV audience in 2019, while the level of unique users remained stable in its 20 key markets, and actually fell slightly overall.

F1 says that its cumulative audience – which it defined as the aggregate of the average audience of all the F1 programmes broadcast across the year – was up 9% on 2018 to 1.922bn, the highest figure recorded since 2012.

The top five key markets, all contributing over 100m to that total, were Brazil, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Thanks to Robert Kubica's presence, Poland showed the most significant individual increase, up 256% on 2018. A new TV deal meant the MENA region (Middle East/North Africa) was boosted by 228%.

Unique viewers – those who have tuned their TV set into an F1 programming at least once - remained stable in its top 20 markets at 405.5m, up a token 0.3% on the previous year.

However, the overall figures were down 3.9% to 471m.

"It goes without saying that an FTA (free-to-air) broadcaster is going to generate a larger audience than a pay TV channel," said F1's director of media right, Ian Holmes.

"That said, it is a bit of an oversimplification. Firstly, there are always commercial elements to be considered, but equally as important, is to look at who the viewers are, what the demographics are, and therefore who you're addressing.

"Furthermore, pay TV often provides far more in depth coverage, and I think it would be fair to say that in the likes of Sky and Canal+ they have and continue to strive to improve the overall standard of F1 coverage, bringing to the fan far more than ever existed in the past – and they do a fantastic job.

"Then there are those people who are consuming F1 content on the different digital and social channels of our broadcast partners and our own F1 owned and operated platforms and channels."

Expanding on what the numbers prove, he said: "It shows that engagement with F1 has increased significantly year on year. We have a similar size group of people watching more content and for longer than they did a year ago.

"This was of course helped by more compelling races and a more engaged fan base who have increased the amount of content that they are watching compared to 2018. We have found this with all F1 touchpoints.

"It's no coincidence that 72% say that the sport has improved in the last two years. Helped by improved digital & social, F1 TV, the launch of esports and the success of Netflix series 'Drive to Survive', the average number of F1 touchpoints consumed per F1 fan has also increased year on year as F1 becomes a more multimedia organisation – rather than just focusing on TV."

F1 says that its social media platforms continue to be the fastest growing of any major sports league, with 24.9m Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube users, up 32.9% on 2018.

Engagement increased significantly, with total interactions across the four platforms up by 82%.

"The sport drips with cultural relevance and that is and always will be a key hook for a younger audience," said director of digital and licensing Frank Arthofer.

"We just need to hold the mirror up and let new fans experience it firsthand, on platforms and devices where they spend their time.

"Since 2017, 62% of our new fans have been under the age of 35. We believe it is a great thing for our partners – promoters, sponsors and broadcasters – all of whom have a mutual interest in widening the audience for F1.

"Really, across the board, we believe we're still in the early innings of our maturation."

Next article
Zandvoort holding back data from F1 teams

Previous article

Zandvoort holding back data from F1 teams
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Zandvoort holding back data from F1 teams

3h
2
WEC

Brabham must "earn the right" to hypercar programme

3
Formula 1

Pay TV not just about money, says Formula 1

24m
4
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: Mercedes proves its class once again

5
Formula 1

Marko: No regrets over Sainz exit as he's "no Verstappen"

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

Pay TV not just about money, says Formula 1
F1

Pay TV not just about money, says Formula 1

Zandvoort holding back data from F1 teams
F1

Zandvoort holding back data from F1 teams

Alonso no longer a McLaren ambassador
F1

Alonso no longer a McLaren ambassador

F1 announces exit of commercial boss Bratches
F1

F1 announces exit of commercial boss Bratches

Latifi to race with Rosberg's number in 2020
F1

Latifi to race with Rosberg's number in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.