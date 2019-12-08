Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull's 2020 start key to my future

shares
comments
Verstappen: Red Bull's 2020 start key to my future
By:
Dec 8, 2019, 8:48 AM

Max Verstappen thinks both Red Bull’s Formula 1 title hopes and his own future with the team rest on a strong start to 2020.

The Dutchman is well aware that in recent seasons his outfit has often been playing catch-up against rivals who start campaigns in much stronger shape.

He knows it cannot afford to do that next year if it is to mount a serious title bid, during a campaign where he has to make up his mind about what he does from 2021.

Reacting to comments from his team boss Christian Horner that this year was Verstappen’s best in F1, he said at the FIA Prize Gala: “For me it had to be the best year. That is just natural. I think just the experience you gain over the years it definitely helps you a lot.

Read Also:

“The package this year, in the beginning, it was a bit of a struggle. We could not really fight for victories. Podiums were also quite hard. So it was all about trying to be as consistent as we could be.

“We just hope that we can be more competitive next year. We know that we have to be competitive from the start and want to be able to fight for the title. So we are putting all our efforts into that. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to go for it. We're going to try everything we can.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

With Verstappen out of contract at the end of next year, he is an obvious candidate for Mercedes if the German car manufacturer loses Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari from 2021.

But despite the looming silly season, Verstappen says he would not think too much about his future yet – although says Red Bull’s performance early next year would be crucial for him.

Asked whether he was considering all options for the future, he said: “To be honest, I don't really think about it too much. I know there are other possibilities of course after next year.

“I have one more year under contract. But I think what is more important is that we just see what happens in the beginning of the season. And then from there onwards we'll see what happens.”

He is adamant, however, that he has faith Red Bull can deliver him a world title at some point.

“Well, that's what I believe. That's why I'm with the team,” he said. “I think, you know, they've shown in the past, they could do it. So it's not something which is just wishful thinking.

“It's not easy. You know that the competition is very strong. But like I said before, we're going to try everything next year, because it's going to be an important year, and then we'll see what happens.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Next article
Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari in 2021?

Previous article

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari in 2021?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

David Besnard race notes

2
Other open wheel

S5000 cars officially hit the market

3
MotoGP

Quartararo spurred on by "bad comments" pre-debut

4
Formula 1

Wolff hints at Mercedes stay amid links to F1 role

5
Formula 1

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull's 2020 start key to my future
F1

Verstappen: Red Bull's 2020 start key to my future

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari in 2021?
F1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari in 2021?

Alonso hits back at "self-centred" suggestions
F1

Alonso hits back at "self-centred" suggestions

Wolff hints at Mercedes stay amid links to F1 role
F1

Wolff hints at Mercedes stay amid links to F1 role

Lauda named Personality of the Year at FIA prize-giving
F1

Lauda named Personality of the Year at FIA prize-giving

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.