Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

shares
comments
Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered
By:
Jul 2, 2020, 3:27 PM

Sebastian Vettel has revealed how he was taken by "surprise" when Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto phoned him up to say he would not be retained for next year.

Speaking ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix for the first time since it was announced he would be leaving Ferrari at the end of the season, Vettel offered some fresh light on the circumstances surrounding his departure.

And he has said that he and Ferrari never got into talks over a contract and that he was never offered a deal.

Asked what had been a sticking point with Ferrari, Vettel said “There was no sticking point. It was obviously a surprise to me when I got the call from Mattia, when he told me that there was no further intention from the team to continue.

“We never got into any discussions, there was never an offer on the table and therefore, there was no sticking point.”

Vettel says he has not yet had talks with any other team about a potential seat for next year, and says he would be prepared to walk away from F1 if he could not find an environment he was happy with.

“At the moment I'm not really having any [talks],” he explained. “Looking forward obviously I want to make sure I make the right decision for myself and my future.

“I think I have a very competitive nature. I've achieved a lot in the sport and I'm motivated and willing to achieve more. To do so, I think, I need the right package, and the right people around me. So that's what I'm looking out for at the moment.

“If the right opportunity should arise, then I think it is quite clear. If that's not the case, then I probably have to look out for something else.”

Read Also:

Vettel also made clear that he would not play games and announce the end of his F1 career if he wasn’t committed to seeing it through.

“If the right thing comes together and comes up, then I'm willing to continue,” he said. “I feel that I have much more to give. If that's not the case and doesn't come together, then, as I said, [it’s] probably time to do something else.

“I am of the conviction that if you are prepared to let's say shut the door, then you should be prepared to shut that door, and not shut it and expect it to open again.

“I think you have to be aware of the decision that you are making at the time, and that's why also I'm not rushing into anything.

“I think it's good to get the season under go, but the next weeks and months will probably bring some more clarity.”

Next article
Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

Previous article

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

trending Today

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit, wasn't offered new deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1
12m

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit, wasn't offered new deal

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

Latest news

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered
Formula 1 / Formula 1
12m

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

The big questions for F1 2020 2.0 Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

The big questions for F1 2020 2.0

Raikkonen struggling to "keep up" with son in rental karts
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Raikkonen struggling to "keep up" with son in rental karts

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit, wasn't offered new deal

12m
2
Formula 1

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

45m
3
Formula 1

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Latest news

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered
Formula 1

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021
Formula 1

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

The big questions for F1 2020 2.0
Formula 1

The big questions for F1 2020 2.0

Raikkonen struggling to "keep up" with son in rental karts
Formula 1

Raikkonen struggling to "keep up" with son in rental karts

Grosjean "concerned" about lack of Haas upgrades
Formula 1

Grosjean "concerned" about lack of Haas upgrades

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.