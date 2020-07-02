We can begin to pick apart each of these updates as they’re revealed to us, the first of which includes changes to the team's front wing…

Renault F1 Team front wing detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As can be seen in the photo above, the new specification – which is the lower of the two wings – has had more attention paid to the outer section in order to encourage a different flow regime. The change to the shape of the footplate arc (red arrow), the additional fin at the rear of the footplate (blue arrow), the notch in the upper rear corner of the endplate (black arrow) and a change to the top flap's profile (white arrow), all indicate a desire to alter how much airflow the wing will push outboard.

There’s nothing particularly new or groundbreaking about any of these design cues, as we’ve seen them all elsewhere in one form or another on the various front wings up and down the grid. However, it does show that Renault is making a concerted effort to manage flow across and around the front tyre to make an impact on the wake turbulence that's created.

The upshot of this airflow manipulation is improved flow downstream, with the turbulent wake created by the tyre less likely to be ingested by the floor, increasing rear downforce too.

