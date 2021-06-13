Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1 News

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

By:

Sebastian Vettel says the spiralling expense of competing in junior categories before Formula 1 needs to be slashed, because the situation has become ‘wild’.

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

The issue of high costs in junior categories was raised recently by Lewis Hamilton, who told Spanish publication AS that F1 had become a ‘billionaire boys’ club’.

He added: “If I were to start over from a working-class family, it would be impossible for me to be here today because the other boys would have a lot more money.

“We have to work to change that and make this an accessible sport, for the rich and for people with more humble origins.”

Vettel concurs that things have now got out of control and reckons that if he were starting his career right now, he would find it very difficult to make his way up the motor racing ladder.

“There's not a quick fix, but ultimately, the costs are too high,” explained the Aston Martin driver.

“In all honesty, if I look back to when I started, costs were lower, but they were still high.

“I mean I was very fortunate. I had [backer] Mr Gerhard Noack looking after me, who was the same man who looked after Michael [Schumacher] when he started, probably 20 years before me as a young child.

“It was already very, very expensive back then, so I think Michael was in need of help, and I was in need, because I couldn't afford it. I think the first season we did in very junior go karts, we managed sort of do half on our own and then we started to be very lucky to find people that supported and helped us.

“I think since then, the world has changed. I think sponsoring has changed. And probably the readiness to invest money in young kids and motor sport has changed as well. So, in short, it has always been tricky.

“I don't think it will be a quick fix, but there are certain things that could be addressed to try and make the sport more accessible for all types of backgrounds and all children. It is an expensive hobby, no matter which way you look at it. But certainly it's gone wild in the last years, and got way too expensive.”

Read Also:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently said that stakeholders needed to do more to ensure that motor racing did not just become the domain of rich people.

“What I think we can do is make sure that grassroots racing becomes more affordable, so kids that haven’t got any financial background can actually be successful in the junior formulas,” he said.

“All the big Formula 1 teams [need to be] able to identify those kids, rather than making it so expensive that a good go-karting season costs $250,000, an F4 season £500,000, and an F3 season $1 million.

“That is totally absurd, [and] needs to stop, because we want to have access. I think we need to give access to kids that are interested in go-karting, the opportunity to race for much more affordable budgets.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

Previous article

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

2
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

1h
3
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr.: “I probably shouldn’t have said something" about 2018 Clash

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut
Formula 1

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

48m
Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

5h
Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

21h
Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace
Video Inside
Formula 1

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

Jun 12, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime
Formula 1

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 1: Binotto says consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace 01:03
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1: Binotto says consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

Formula 1: Horner - Perez is 'ahead of expectation' but is not rushing for a new deal 00:44
Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Formula 1: Horner - Perez is 'ahead of expectation' but is not rushing for a new deal

Who Are The Richest People In Formula 1? 05:25
Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

Who Are The Richest People In Formula 1?

Formula 1: McLaren Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team 01:01
Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

Formula 1: Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna CEO 00:24
Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Formula 1: Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna CEO

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win
Formula 1

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Vettel: Tyre management key to first podium with Aston Martin Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Tyre management key to first podium with Aston Martin

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku Prime

The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Prime

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Trending Today

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

Dale Jr.: “I probably shouldn’t have said something" about 2018 Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr.: “I probably shouldn’t have said something" about 2018 Clash

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Latest news

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.