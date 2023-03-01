Subscribe
Previous / F1 revenue boosted to $2.5 billion in 2022 amid record fan attendance Next / Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Video: F1 2023's Testing Analysis - A Race Engineer Explains

What can Formula 1's scientific data show us about the upcoming 2023 season?

From fastest laps to pace versus degradation, we look at Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren and more to see what the data really can tell us ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

Special guest Blake Hinsey, ex-Red Bull Performance Engineer for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (among others), joins F1 editor Jon Noble and host Martyn Lee, to review all the data and more.

shares
comments

F1 revenue boosted to $2.5 billion in 2022 amid record fan attendance

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023

Latest news

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

Formula 1

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

Formula 1

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

Formula 1

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car

Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car

Formula 1

Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.