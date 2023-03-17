Subscribe
Previous / Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch Next / Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Formula 1 drivers have indicated that track limits could become an issue over the Saudi Arabian GP weekend following the changes to the circuit since last year's race.

Adam Cooper
By:
Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

In several places, the walls have been moved back, while kerbs have been made less aggressive.

In contrast to previous years, the work has created the potential for drivers to explore track limits in some corners, which means that they could potentially fall foul of FIA race director Niels Wittich.

His regular pre-event notes to teams for each race clarify the current interpretation thus: "The white lines define the track edges. During qualifying and the race, each time a driver fails to negotiate [within] the track limits, this will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards."

Drivers expect to learn about the impact of the Jeddah track changes during Friday's practice.

"There's a few places that yes, it can have you over, obviously with extended walls compared to the track edge," said Valtteri Bottas when asked by Motorsport.com about the potential for track limit abuse.

"There's opportunities to benefit, but I think they're pretty well policed nowadays.

"So I think like any other track where there's opportunities to go wide, I don't personally see a big issue. Just need to be careful."

"I think last year the kerbs were quite tricky and dangerous and they have done a good job to go around that, said Alex Albon.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team,

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team,

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"But it may open it up to track limits now. But we will see. I think there's a lot of exploration.

"Some corners I think almost will be too quick to do it. As I said, I think generally the circuit is better. I think that's the main thing we should be focusing on."

Like Bottas, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg expects the potential for a penalty to act as a deterrent.

"I think the FIA has a firm stand there since a year or so, the white line," said the German. "And actually in Bahrain, we talked about it again in the drivers' meeting, white line, and you can't cross.

"It's often obviously fine margins, especially in quali, you sit low, and it's a judgement call of a few millimetres. It's tough to see from inside the car sometimes. But we'll work with it, and hopefully, be on the good side of it."

Track rookie Nyck de Vries admitted that he will be careful as he gets up to speed while acknowledging that it's now easier to use the kerbs.

"I'll leave others to try and explore that area first!," said the AlphaTauri driver. "I think I need the track time. So I'm going to build up into my rhythm.

"On all the exit kerbs basically the tarmac is running into the kerb. You can still bottom out, but not like that your wheels drop behind the kerb, effectively."

shares
comments

Related video

Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch

Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Pirelli encouraged by blanket-free F1 tyre test, drivers' views mixed

Pirelli encouraged by blanket-free F1 tyre test, drivers' views mixed

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Pirelli encouraged by blanket-free F1 tyre test, drivers' views mixed Pirelli encouraged by blanket-free F1 tyre test, drivers' views mixed

Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

WEC WEC
Sebring

Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

Pirelli encouraged by blanket-free F1 tyre test, drivers' views mixed

Pirelli encouraged by blanket-free F1 tyre test, drivers' views mixed

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Pirelli encouraged by blanket-free F1 tyre test, drivers' views mixed Pirelli encouraged by blanket-free F1 tyre test, drivers' views mixed

The tale of F1's most tragic rivalry which makes for compelling viewing

The tale of F1's most tragic rivalry which makes for compelling viewing

F1 Formula 1

The tale of F1's most tragic rivalry which makes for compelling viewing The tale of F1's most tragic rivalry which makes for compelling viewing

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.