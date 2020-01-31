Williams announces date for "digital-only" 2020 F1 car launch

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
299 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams announces date for "digital-only" 2020 F1 car launch

shares
comments
Williams announces date for "digital-only" 2020 F1 car launch
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 9:15 AM

The Williams team will unveil its latest Formula 1 car, the FW43, in a "digital-only launch" in the lead-up to the start of pre-season testing.

The Grove-based team will release images of the FW43 at 8am GMT on February 17, two days before testing kicks off in Barcelona.

Williams will thus share the date with Racing Point's Austria-based launch event.

The British outfit's 2020 car will be piloted by the returning George Russell and Formula 2 graduate Nicholas Latifi, who has replaced Robert Kubica in the driver line-up.

Williams had unveiled its revised livery as early as February 11 last year, but the new car itself was significantly delayed as a shakedown run was cancelled and the team skipped the first two days of pre-season running.

This set the tone for a miserable season that had yielded just a single point and saw tech chief Paddy Lowe depart the team.

Williams has been tweaking its technical structure in a bid to avoid another year at the bottom of F1's running order, with it recently adding ex-Red Bull engineer David Worner as chief designer, and former Renault man Jonathan Carter as his deputy.

Williams' long-time backer Unilever, whose Rexona and Sure brands often featured on its cars, has departed ahead of the 2020 season, but title sponsor ROKiT remains in the fold, having extended its deal through 2023 last year.

Next article
Racing Point to be rebranded as Aston Martin after Stroll deal

Previous article

Racing Point to be rebranded as Aston Martin after Stroll deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point to be rebranded as Aston Martin after Stroll deal

1h
2
Supercars

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

3
Formula 1

Vettel/Leclerc rivalry an "advantage" for Ferrari - Binotto

4
Supercars

Rod Barrett dies after cancer battle

5
Formula 1

Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 future rumours

Latest videos

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

Latest news

Williams announces date for "digital-only" 2020 F1 car launch
F1

Williams announces date for "digital-only" 2020 F1 car launch

Racing Point to be rebranded as Aston Martin after Stroll deal
F1

Racing Point to be rebranded as Aston Martin after Stroll deal

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid
F1

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid

Vettel/Leclerc rivalry an "advantage" for Ferrari - Binotto
F1

Vettel/Leclerc rivalry an "advantage" for Ferrari - Binotto

Why Ferrari hasn't lost faith in Vettel
F1

Why Ferrari hasn't lost faith in Vettel

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.