Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

shares
comments
Williams reveals new board members after family exit
By:

Williams Grand Prix Engineering has announced the new make-up of the company's board following the exit of the Williams family, including the brother-in-law of Prince William.

Following the complete sale of Williams to Dorilton Capital last month, it was announced on Thursday that the Williams family - including founder Sir Frank Williams and deputy team principals Claire Williams - will leave following this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The team issued a further announcement on Thursday revealing its new three-man board of directors, with two of the members being high-ranking members of Dorilton Capital.

These are Matthew Savage, the chairman of Dorilton Capital, and Darren Fultz, who is the CEO of the investment fund. Both previously served at Rothschild, and played a role in founding Dorilton in 2009.

The pair will be joined on the board of directors by James Matthews, who is the CEO of Eden Rock Group.

Matthews is a former racing driver, winning the British Formula Renault championship and the Formula Renault Eurocup in 1994 before embarking on a career as a city trader.

Matthews is married to Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, who is married to Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

"The new Board recognises and appreciates the importance of retaining Williams' heritage and culture and will continue to work with the senior management to leverage its capabilities to return it to racing competitively," the statement from Williams concludes.

Dorilton Capital has already said following its takeover of the team that it would be keeping the Williams name in place, and had no plans to relocate from the existing base at Grove in Oxfordshire.

Read Also:

The new owners are yet to make any announcement regarding who will take over the day-to-day running of the team following Claire Williams' exit after this weekend's race at Monza.

However, the team has said it will "ensure this is clear" ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello next weekend.

Williams had held a place on the team's board of directors, along with group CEO Mike O'Driscoll, general counsel Mark Biddle, chief financial officer Doug Lafferty, plus non-executive chairman Nick Rose and Brad Hollinger.

Related video

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

Previous article

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Williams reveals new board members after family exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

Latest news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Trending

1
MotoGP

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

2
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

3h
3
Formula 1

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

1h

Latest news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit
Formula 1

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
57m

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix 05:28
Formula 1

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.