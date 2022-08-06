Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 revenues boosted by 49% as series emerges from COVID-19 pandemic Next / Alpine confident it will beat Aston Martin while Alonso is there
Formula 1 News

Wolff: Audi as new entrant could deliver extra value for F1 grid

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff thinks Audi's interest in entering Formula 1 would warrant expanding the grid to 11 teams as it could likely bring extra value to all existing outfits.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Audi as new entrant could deliver extra value for F1 grid

US racing stalwart Michael Andretti's bid to expand his multi-series operation to F1 has been met by fierce resistance from most of the discipline's current 10 entrants.

Concerned teams are weary of having to share F1's prize money with an additional competitor and feel the current $200 million dilution fund is not sufficient as the value of owning an F1 entry has significantly increased since that price was set, owing to the sport's burgeoning global interest and the newly implemented budget cap.

But amid interest of Audi joining the sport, Mercedes chief Wolff believes the German manufacturer's size and marketing power would make it a more suitable 11th entrant than Andretti, even as the American outfit has become a global powerhouse active across IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and Australian Supercars.

Asked explicitly in light of the uncertainty over the Andretti team's situation whether a new entry from Audi would change the perspective of existing teams, Wolff said: "I think that whoever joins as the 11th team, whoever gets an entry, needs to demonstrate how creative they can be for the business.

"Andretti is a great name, and I think they have done exceptional things in the US. But this is sport and this is business and we need to understand what is it that you can provide to the sport.

"And if an OEM or an international, multinational group joins F1 and can demonstrate that they are going to spend X amount of dollars in activating, in marketing in the various markets; that's obviously a totally different value proposition for all the other teams."

Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Andretti Autosport

Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Wolff says F1 wants to continue increasing its value over the coming years and thinks any new entrants must contribute to that process.

"With 10 franchises that we hope can increase the value, and you're certainly not going to increase the value by just issuing new franchises to people that cannot increase the overall value of Formula 1."

In addition to Audi, VW Group sister marque Porsche is close to agreeing a significant shareholding and power unit supply deal with Red Bull Racing from 2026, when F1's new engine rules come into play.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's current engine partner Honda, which has officially left F1 but still cooperates with the Milton Keynes outfit, is considering re-joining F1 in 2026 as the sport shifts to sustainable fuels and a simplified hybrid system.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 revenues boosted by 49% as series emerges from COVID-19 pandemic
Previous article

F1 revenues boosted by 49% as series emerges from COVID-19 pandemic
Next article

Alpine confident it will beat Aston Martin while Alonso is there

Alpine confident it will beat Aston Martin while Alonso is there
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’

Leclerc says he can't understand Ferrari strategy in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc says he can't understand Ferrari strategy in Hungarian GP

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Russell: Hungary pole justifies faith in Mercedes F1 car concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Hungary pole justifies faith in Mercedes F1 car concept

George Russell believes Mercedes’ pole position and double podium finish in Hungary last weekend justifies its decision to stick with its current Formula 1 car concept.

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Alpine confident it will beat Aston Martin while Alonso is there
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine confident it will beat Aston Martin while Alonso is there

Alpine Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer believes that his team can continue to outperform Aston Martin during Fernando Alonso’s tenure at the latter.

Wolff: Audi as new entrant could deliver extra value for F1 grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Audi as new entrant could deliver extra value for F1 grid

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff thinks Audi's interest in entering Formula 1 would warrant expanding the grid to 11 teams as it could likely bring extra value to all existing outfits.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
10 h
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win Prime

Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.