Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Talks over becoming F1 boss "never went anywhere"

shares
comments
Wolff: Talks over becoming F1 boss "never went anywhere"
By:

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says initials talks over potentially running Formula 1 “never went anywhere”, but doubts Ferrari would have allowed him to head up the series.

Liberty Media announced on Friday that ex-Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali would become the new CEO and president of F1 from January, taking over from Chase Carey.

Carey will become a non-executive director of F1 after almost four years in charge, having taken over from Bernie Ecclestone as CEO in January 2017.

Mercedes F1 boss Wolff was regularly linked with a move to Liberty in recent years as part of the future leadership plan following Carey’s exit.

Asked if he ever put his hat into the ring for the job at the top of F1, Wolff said that he did not, and that early talks with Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei did not go very far.

“No. I didn’t,” Wolff said. “I think everybody knows that there were some initial discussions with Greg, and it never went anywhere.

“We get on well. I respect Greg Maffei a lot for what he has achieved.

“But I love where I am, and I found out that I love the stopwatch so much, the competition and the racing, that where I am today, co-owner of the team with Mercedes, I have to pinch myself every single day.

“At the end, it wouldn’t have gone anywhere anyway, because Ferrari wouldn’t have accepted that.”

Read Also:

Wolff’s links to the job running F1 led to concerns being raised by rivals, including Ferrari, whose CEO Louis Camilleri said in December that any key team personnel taking up a role with the championship would “automatically create conflicts of interest, perceived or otherwise”. 

The concerns prompted an agreement that no-one could be appointed by the series if they had worked for a team in the past two years.

Wolff said that he knew Ferrari would never have accepted him taking over at F1, but understood its position and thinking.

“That’s OK, they have this right,” Wolff said. “I respect it, absolutely. I would probably have had the same thoughts. At the end, maybe a different decision, because you’ve got to have the best guy to run the sport.

“But I think they have the best guy today. Stefano is just the real deal.”

Related video

Why even Mercedes is struggling to stay on track in Sochi

Previous article

Why even Mercedes is struggling to stay on track in Sochi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

Leading Supercars team calls for paddle shift switch
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Leading Supercars team calls for paddle shift switch

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results
Other rally Other rally / News

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results

Espargaro 'doesn’t know how to push' after "strange" Friday
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro 'doesn’t know how to push' after "strange" Friday

The 10 greatest Lola cars
General General / Special feature

The 10 greatest Lola cars

Latest news

Wolff: Talks over becoming F1 boss "never went anywhere"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Talks over becoming F1 boss "never went anywhere"

Why even Mercedes is struggling to stay on track in Sochi Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why even Mercedes is struggling to stay on track in Sochi

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

3
Supercars

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

4
Supercars

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

5
Supercars

Leading Supercars team calls for paddle shift switch

Latest news

Wolff: Talks over becoming F1 boss "never went anywhere"
Formula 1

Wolff: Talks over becoming F1 boss "never went anywhere"

Why even Mercedes is struggling to stay on track in Sochi
Formula 1

Why even Mercedes is struggling to stay on track in Sochi

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi
Formula 1

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi

Latest videos

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of 06:01
Formula 1

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.