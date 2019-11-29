Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi / Qualifying report

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops final qualifying of 2019

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops final qualifying of 2019
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 3:56 PM

McLaren Formula 1 junior Sergio Sette Camara scored pole position at Abu Dhabi, as a number of his Formula 2 rivals were robbed of improvements by a late yellow flag.

DAMS driver Sette Camara had topped the practice session – a whopping seven hours before qualifying started owing to the series bookending the day – and delivered a storming final sector within the last two minutes of the latter session.

Sean Gelael's spin between the final two turns brought out the late yellows as he stalled in the pit entrance. 

Callum Ilott and Louis Deletraz make up the top three after they both set session-topping sectors during their last laps. 

Sauber Junior Team driver Ilott – who will move to Virtuosi Racing next season – had been the quickest of the runners at the mid-session break where most drivers pause to debrief and take fresh tyres. 

Deletraz – who Motorsport.com understands will test with the Sauber Junior Team next week – beat Carlin teammate Nobuharu Matsushita, who ensured the British team occupies the second row.

Guan Yu Zhou of Virtuosi Racing sealed the top five, but it is uncertain as to whether the yellow flags were already out for Gelael in the final sector when Zhou improved his lap. 

The series' 2019 champion Nyck de Vries went out of sync with most of his rivals as he elected not to go out early and instead run in the middle of the session with a quiet track. The Mercedes Formula E driver – who has also driven an LMP2 car since his last outing in F2 – could only manage sixth on the grid.

Second in the championship and with a freshly-signed Williams F1 contract in his back pocket, Nicholas Latifi headed a flurry of drivers in seventh unable to improve due to Gelael’s stall. 

He does, however, have the advantage of starting four spots ahead of his closest rival for second in the standings, Luca Ghiotto, the Virtuosi driver failing to bag a representative first lap and paying the price for it due to the yellow flags.

Behind Latifi, Jack Aitken took eighth for Campos, ahead of de Vries’s ART teammate Nikita Mazepin and Prema Racing’s Mick Schumacher, the Ferrari junior driver rounding out the top 10.

In his first F2 qualifying, Renault junior Christian Lundgaard took 18th for Trident, the Dane stepping up from ART Grand Prix in FIA Formula 3.

Qualifying results

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
France DAMS 10 1'49.751
2 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10 1'49.840 0.089
3 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
United Kingdom Carlin 9 1'49.931 0.180
4 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
United Kingdom Carlin 10 1'50.157 0.406
5 7 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 9 1'50.190 0.439
6 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
France ART Grand Prix 8 1'50.288 0.537
7 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
France DAMS 9 1'50.303 0.552
8 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 8 1'50.520 0.769
9 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
France ART Grand Prix 5 1'50.618 0.867
10 9 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 7 1'50.652 0.901
11 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 10 1'50.858 1.107
12 20 France Giuliano Alesi
Italy Trident 10 1'50.920 1.169
13 16 United Kingdom Jordan King
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 1'51.174 1.423
14 22 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
United Kingdom Arden International 10 1'51.412 1.661
15 12 Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10 1'51.522 1.771
16 14 Japan Marino Sato
Spain Campos Racing 10 1'51.829 2.078
17 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Italy Prema Powerteam 8 1'51.884 2.133
18 21 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
Italy Trident 10 1'52.140 2.389
19 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United Kingdom Arden International 10 1'52.412 2.661
20 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan
Netherlands MP Motorsport 6 1'53.363 3.612
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Abu Dhabi
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Louis Deletraz , Callum Ilott , Sergio Sette Camara
Teams DAMS
