Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after Saudi F2 horror crash
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri takes sixth win of 2021 as season ends

By:
, News editor

Newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri rounded out the season in style by claiming victory in the final feature race of 2021 at Abu Dhabi.

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri takes sixth win of 2021 as season ends

After securing the title with two races to spare on Saturday, Piastri produced another faultless drive from pole to clinch his sixth victory of the season.

The Australian didn't have it easy and needed to push in the closing stages to see off a growing challenge from the alternative strategy runners Theo Pourchaire and Felipe Drugovich on super soft tyres.

UNI Virtuosi's Guanyu Zhou managed to hold off an early challenge from Robert Shwartzman to finish second, while Drugovich and Pourchaire made their tyre strategy call work to finish third and fourth respectively.

There was drama even before the race had started as Piastri damaged his front wing on his way to the grid, requiring his Prema team to change the nose before the race start.

One the lights went out it was polesitter Piastri that led the field into Turn 1 with Jack Doohan, one of the only front runners to start on the medium tyres, slotted into second with Zhou in third.

The difference in tyre compounds allowed Piastri to gap the field while Doohan came under pressure form Zhou on the super softs.

As the field reached Turn 6-7 several cars ran across the chicane while Christian Lundgaard's back luck continued as contact from Juri Vips saw him spin his ART. The later was hit with a five-second penalty.

Back at the front, Zhou was all over the rear wing of Doohan before finding a way through at Turn 9. Doohan ran wide onto the dust which triggered his car to snap to the left, firing him into the barriers at speed. Liam Lawson also spun in a similar fashion while fighting Shwartzman for fourth, but in this case Lawson was able to continue but dropped to seventh.

Doohan climbed from his car unscathed but the incident triggered a safety car to allow marshals to clear Doohan's MP Motorsport car.

Racing resumed on lap 5 with Piastri leading Zhou, Shwartzman, while Ralph Boschung sat fourth ahead of Pourchaire and Dan Ticktum.

Lawson was the first of the front runners to pit on lap 7, which sparked a flurry of action in pit lane. Leader, Piastri rejoined in 12th position but in the net lead ahead of Zhou, who came under pressure from Shwartzman, while Lawson jumped Ticktum.

Pourchaire, having opted to start on the alternative strategy, inherited the race lead from Drugovich and Marcus Armstrong.

A loose bollard that came to rest at the final corner threatened to interfere with the race but a brave marshal managed to retrieve the debris without race control deploying a virtual safety car.

At the front, Pourchaire, yet to pit, opened up 25.4s gap over Piastri the top runner on the prime strategy.

Pourchaire eventually took service on lap 27 but crucially lost some of the advantage gained with a slow stop. Drugovich, who had sat behind the Frenchman, elected to pit a lap later for super softs and rejoined in fourth ahead of Pourchaire.

However, Pourchaire managed to reclaim the position as his rival struggled on cold tyres before Drugovich responded again.

The pitstops allowed Piastri to reclaim the race lead but with a nine second gap over Pourchaire the top runner on the super soft tyres. Zhou occupied second, three seconds behind Piastri with Shwartzman third, only 0.7s ahead of Drugovich.

The race was neutralised briefly under a virtual safety car when Lawson pulled off the road to retire.

Once back under green, Drugovich and Pourchaire made the most of their fresh rubber to pass Shwartzman for third and fourth.

The super soft tyre shod pair ran out of laps to challenge for the race lead as Piastri took the win from Zhou, Drugovich and Pourchaire.

Shwartzman was left to come home in fifth ahead of Ticktum and Armstrong, Vips, Boschung and Richard Verschoor.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 3.288
3 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 8.242
4 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 9.977
5 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 13.333
6 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 19.166
7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 19.775
8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 22.555
9 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 26.415
10 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 27.242
11 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 30.007
12 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 32.619
13 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 37.305
14 Switzerland Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 37.836
15 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 40.446
16 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 41.040
17 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 42.341
18 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 43.846
19 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 1'20.339
20 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 4 Laps
United Kingdom Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab
Australia Jack Doohan
Netherlands MP Motorsport
View full results
Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after Saudi F2 horror crash
Previous article

Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after Saudi F2 horror crash
Tom Howard
Tom Howard
