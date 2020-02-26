F2 grid complete for 2020 as Nissany joins Trident

Nissany's long-anticipated confirmation at Trident comes on the heels of it announcing Euroformula Open champion Marino Sato as part of its line-up on Tuesday, while the 10 other teams in F2 had already presented their full rosters earlier.

A race winner in two now-defunct championships, those being German entry-level single-seater series ADAC Formel Masters and Formula V8 3.5, Nissany was part of Campos Racing's F2 roster in 2018 but scored just a single point.

He had no full-time racing programme in 2019, but joined Trident for the three-day post-season F2 test in Abu Dhabi.

"I am obviously very excited to be joining Trident Racing," Nissany said. "I really enjoyed the work already done together in Abu Dhabi and in these last days at the factory.

"This is a great opportunity for me, because Trident Racing has shown that it could be the right place for a young driver to be and I intend to make the most of this opportunity, while doing the best possible job for the team."

As part of his Williams F1 programme, Nissany will drive in three FP1 sessions during grand prix weekends this year.

The Trident team he's joined had won races in F2's predecessor GP2, most recently with Luca Ghiotto in 2016, but has been last in the teams' standings in each of the three seasons under the F2 banner since.

F2 2020 line-up so far