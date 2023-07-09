Subscribe
Previous / F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023
FIA F3 / Silverstone Race report

F3 Silverstone: Goethe takes maiden win in safety car interrupted race

Oliver Goethe took his maiden Formula 3 win in Sunday’s feature race at Silverstone, leading a Trident 1-2 from team-mate Leonardo Fornaroli.

Oliver Goethe, Trident

The reigning Euroformula Open champion lined up second behind his Italian team-mate before taking the lead on lap 15 after Fornaroli began to struggle with his tyres.

Despite a second safety car and late rain, Goethe held on for his maiden series victory, with Fornaroli second and Pepe Marti in third for Campos.

Fornaroli led off the line, with Marti taking second from Goethe on the first lap as the pack tussled at Luffield.

Paul Aron (Prema) took fourth from Christian Mansell as ahead, Goethe reclaimed second at Stowe.

The first safety car came at the end of the first lap as several drivers tangled, with Luke Browning (Hitech) stopping on the Hamilton Straight after being nudged off by Campos driver Hugh Barter.

Caio Collet (Van Amersfoort Racing) also had contact with MP Motorsport driver Jonny Edgar, forcing both into the pits with damage.

There was confusion over who ran third between Marti and Aron, with both drivers claiming they should have the place, though Marti held position.

Racing resumed on lap seven before the yellow flags were thrown as Zak O’Sullivan stopped in his Prema-run car at Luffield, having been pushed wide by Kaylen Frederick (ART) before spinning, though he managed to get going again before pitting.

Dino Beganovic, who started last for Prema after his engine blew during qualifying, was up to 17th by lap nine, while Fornaroli led from 0.5s from Goethe.

Marti began losing time to the leading pair before Goethe took the lead on lap 15, with better pace than his team-mate, while Aron attempted a move on Marti at Stowe but fell back.

Rain began to fall on lap 17 as dark clouds loomed, but Goethe had managed to build a 1.5s gap ahead to Fornaroli, with a further 0.5s back to Marti.

The safety car was then deployed for a second time as Roberto Faria ended up in the barrier at Luffield in his PHM-run car after contact with Tommy Smith (VAR).

Racing resumed with two laps remaining, but Goethe maintained his lead to cross the line 1.7s ahead of Fornaroli.

Aron finished fourth, with Saturday podium finisher Mansell (Campos) in fifth and championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) in sixth.

Hitech driver Gabriele Mini crossed the line seventh, with sprint race winner Franco Colapinto in eighth. Collet and Gregoire Saucy (ART) rounded off the top 10.

F3 resumes in Budapest from 21-23 July.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Oliver Goethe
Italy Trident 22
2 Leonardo Fornaroli
Italy Trident 22 1.720
3 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 22 2.128
4 Paul Aron
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 4.384
5 Christian Mansell
Spain Campos Racing 22 5.968
6 Gabriel Bortoleto
Italy Trident 22 7.334
7 Gabriele Minì
Hitech Pulse-Eight 22 7.997
8 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 8.529
9 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 22 9.680
10 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 22 10.018
11 Tommy Smith
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 22 10.192
12 Colombia Sebastian Montoya
Hitech Pulse-Eight 22 11.758
13 Nikola Tsolov
France ART Grand Prix 22 12.148
14 Mari Boya
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 12.700
15 Hugh Barter
Spain Campos Racing 22 13.169
16 Dino Beganovic
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 14.075
17 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 22 14.767
18 Nikita Bedrin
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 15.496
19 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 15.808
20 United States Kaylen Frederick
France ART Grand Prix 22 16.481
21 Oliver Gray
Rodin Carlin 22 18.067
22 Taylor Barnard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 18.914
23 McKenzy Cresswell
PHM Racing by Charouz 22 20.308
24 Germany Sophia Flörsch
PHM Racing by Charouz 22 20.723
25 Israel Ido Cohen
Rodin Carlin 22 22.913
26 Alex Garcia
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 26.901
Roberto Faria
PHM Racing by Charouz 16
Max Esterson
Rodin Carlin 14
United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 11
Luke Browning
Hitech Pulse-Eight 1
View full results
shares
comments

F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023

Latest news

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure

Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

FE Formula E

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
British GP

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA
Haydn Cobb

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Sochi
Megan White

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Monza
Megan White

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe