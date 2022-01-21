Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Formula E News

Channel 4 signs exclusive multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E

By:

Channel 4 has gained the exclusive broadcast rights to Formula E in the United Kingdom on a multi-year deal, starting from the 2021-22 season.

Channel 4 signs exclusive multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E

All 16 races will be broadcast on the free-to-air Channel 4 and its online streaming service All4, or on the network's YouTube service.

This also includes a race highlights package, while the YouTube channel will also host Formula E's all new qualifying format ahead of each race.

It will continue to make use of Formula E's live world feed, featuring presenters Vernon Kay and Nicki Shields and commentators Jack Nicholls and Dario Franchitti.

"Formula E is a fantastically exciting sport and this deal is wonderful news for sports fans," said Channel 4's head of sport Pete Andrews.

"We're proud to be showcasing a sport with sustainability at its heart and one that plays such an important role in seeking to combat the climate crisis."

"The multi-year partnership with Channel 4 is great news for fans across the UK and for the continued growth of our sport," added Formula E's chief media officer Aarti Dabas.

"Last season saw more fans around the world tune into our live race programming than ever before.

"With Channel 4 established as the regular free-to-air home for Formula E in the UK, we look forward to better serving our passionate fanbase while attracting new fans to the excitement of all-electric street-racing."

TV Commentator Jack Nicholls, TV Presenter Nicki Shields, TV Pundit Dario Franchitti

TV Commentator Jack Nicholls, TV Presenter Nicki Shields, TV Pundit Dario Franchitti

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Formula E has had multiple homes on UK TV across its previous seven seasons, starting out with ITV during its first two seasons before moving to Channel 5 for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

The series then moved to the BBC for the start of the Gen2 regulations across its digital and red button platforms, while Channel 4 also broadcast last season's London E-Prix as a one-off before inking its longer-term deal with the series.

Read Also:

Formula E has reported an audience growth of 32% from the previous year, thanks to increased free-to-air TV deals, adding that the figures also exceed pre-pandemic levels.

French publication and broadcaster L'Equipe has also extended its arrangement with Formula E to host the championship on its online channels into FE's eighth season.

shares
comments
Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Previous article

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Ex-Ferrari junior Armstrong joins Hitech for 2022 F2 season
FIA F2

Ex-Ferrari junior Armstrong joins Hitech for 2022 F2 season

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Formula E

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime
Formula E

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Latest news

Channel 4 signs exclusive multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Channel 4 signs exclusive multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E

Porsche Taycan Turbo S revealed as new Formula E safety car
Automotive Automotive

Porsche Taycan Turbo S revealed as new Formula E safety car

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Formula E Formula E

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver

Formula E announces India as potential venue for 2022/23
Formula E Formula E

Formula E announces India as potential venue for 2022/23

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Prime

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered.

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E Prime

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.